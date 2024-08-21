Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage has finally ended after just two years, to the surprise of fans

On August 20, 2024, JLo filed for a divorce from her man, and the details emerged on social media

The news triggered a series of reactions on social media, with fans speaking about what would be Jennifer Lopez’s fourth divorce

American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez has filed for a divorce from her Hollywood star husband, Ben Affleck.

JLo filed the divorce papers on August 20, 2024, which is also the second anniversary of their wedding party ceremony.

Jlo and Ben Affleck are getting divorced. Photos: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The actress and singer listed their date of separation as April 26. According to reports gathered from TMZ, there was no prenuptial agreement involved in their marriage.

The celebrity couple, also known as ‘Bennifer,’ took their romance a step further in July 2022 by getting married after their publicised breakup in 2004.

Recall that Ben Affleck initially proposed to JLo in November 2002, but their wedding was postponed until they eventually announced their breakup. Bennifer, however, rekindled their love and went public in 2021, and they got married in 2022.

Earlier in 2024, rumours spread that the couple were headed for divorce after it was gathered that Affleck had moved out of their marital home and did not attend the Met Gala with JLo.

What fans said about JLo and Ben Affleck’s divorce

After the news spread of Jennifer Lopez filing for divorce from Ben Affleck, netizens started to drop hot takes about the actress and singer’s fourth divorce from her husband, making it Affleck’s second divorce.

The Batman actor used to be married to actress Jennifer Garner, and they have three kids together. Read some of the comments from fans below:

kimberly_la_hot:

“Since I was growing up it has been her routine 😂.”

fantomexchange:

“This woman and divorce na 5&6😂.”

Dark_chan9999:

“She’s just a bouncing baby girl 😂bouncing from one dude to the other.”

viktorhok:

“Men are in love, women are in business 😭.”

tonia.gram_:

“Her divorce lawyer loves seeing her coming 😪.”

estheretusi01:

“From her movies you’ll just know she only cares about the weddings and not the marriages. This woman love wedding.”

worha_sonia:

“Trust me; Jlo will be engaged again right after this divorce😂😂.”

remigrapher:

“Jlo and divorce.. 🤞🏽”

Benakede:

“She needs to write a book titled ‘the art of getting divorced’.”

austinrichards_luxury:

“Jlo, the Ooni of America 😌.”

Okpoya47:

“JLo have been divorcing dudes since I’ve been in kindergarten 😂😂.”

justobaro2fine:

“Jennifer lopez is the brand Ambassador for brides. She will soon marry again, just watch! I think she just loves the wedding not the marriage itself.”

the.menvault:

“She need to be banned from getting married.”

adrianneobi:

“At this point- marrying is just a hobby to JLO.”

Jennifer Lopez roasted for her horrible singing

In a previous report, Legit.ng wrote that JLo had her daughter Emme join her on stage when she performed at the Super Bowl last year.

The star's fans are always looking forward to seeing her hit the stage with her daughter.

A video shared on Twitter by a tweep with the handle @BeeBabs convinced fans that Emme was becoming a better vocalist than her mother. In the trending video, JLo and her teenage daughter took turns singing while rehearsing for a show.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng