A Nigerian man based overseas has narrated his life-changing experience after meeting Pastor Abel Damina back in 2016

Pastor Abel, the founder and president of Abel Damina Ministries International (ADMI), has become a controversial figure in recent times over his stances on some Christian doctrines

The man, who was a campus pastor, chose to attend the cleric's three-week Bible school instead of returning to school and things changed from that point

Bank Richards, a Nigerian in the diaspora, has shared how his Christian beliefs and life changed after his 2016 encounter with Pastor Abel Damina.

In a series of tweets on X, Bank said he met Pastor Abel, the CEO of Kingdom Life Network (KLN), in 2016 while in medical school and served as the campus pastor of a famous Nigerian church.

Bank Richards said he met Pastor Abel Damina in 2016.

Source: Twitter

Bank lifestyle before he met Pastor Abel

According to Bank, his experience before meeting Pastor Abel was interesting, as he drove the church's bus, and sisters cooked for him.

"I was the Campus Pastor of a famous church in Nigeria. In Uni I drove church bus on campus, sisters used to cook for me, it was a sweet experience. I won’t deny, there were also good things I learnt there. Like;

"How to act decently and in order.

"I carried myself with this respect 🫡 and with my sparkling suits 😂..."

Amid the perks and merits of his church, Bank said he had difficulty answering some questions regarding God's words.

"My story began with difficulty answering some questions and the feeling of not doing justice to God’s word. So, I started reading for myself, I always asked myself how do I know that tithing is good. I went back and read the Bible but it wasn’t adding up.

"Why should a woman not wear or wear trouser? I just couldn’t explain.

"I did all the Bible Institutes of my old church but it didn’t answer my questions."

Bank changed after meeting Pastor Abel

It was while he was at home on holiday that he learnt about Pastor Abel's three-week Bible school in Onitsha and this caught his attention.

Bank said he attended and finally got answers to his questions and his life changed. In his words:

"...She told me that some men of God will be coming to Onitsha (INVASION 2016). Abel Damina and Chris Segun Onayinka; these men taught her pastor. That they will be doing a 3 weeks Bible school 🏫

"Omo, I was to resume school, but I went. My eyes was wide opened. All my questions were answered. I now could attempt to explain.

"I went back to school, as a campus pastor in my old church, my message changed, my attitude changed, I stopped driving, cooked myself, evangelism became Tom Tom sweet 🍬, I prayed, healed, preached and students were saved, infact I saved a cult boy.

"In my old church, they will ask me to come and make prayers that our enemies should die 💀; I lost my zeal to pray such prayers, my zonal pastor started asking questions..."

Bank eventually left his former church and "went on with Papa Abel."

Mixed reactions trail the man's testimony

@JayVonBismarck said:

"Dear Bankrichard,

"This church is Living Faith, and you were one of the leaders of WCF. We were all together at Winners' Chapel, Okigwe, and probably even did our graduation service same set (can't remember). But this angle you are painting now?

"Anyway, I won't say much."

@HKerian said:

"When I saw snippets from the podcast I was initially skeptical, feeling unsure of what to expect. Watching the podcast in full has made me love him more. Haven't been to church for over 5 years but am starting to reconsider my stands and faith in Christ through him."

@mrbakare_ said:

"The truth is, I felt like giving my life to Jesus all over again yesterday after watching that podcast Becos I know deep inside me I have been misled.

"It’s been a while I felt like that."

@_Kvnl3 said:

"Beautiful.

"Andrew Womack has significantly impacted my life. I have even called to speak with him before but someone else attended to me."

@bandit4life_ said:

"I watched the podcast yesterday and I was relief 😮‍💨 with my belief of try to enforce the modern day of Christianity on my self I new I was always right on not believing what this pastor says.. this man gave me the actual view I’ve been wanting."

@Chukawealth_ said:

"Please who ordained you a pastor at first without fully passing through the school of the spirit?

"Where you ordained or appointed ?

"When they appointed you didn't you ask God questions.

"You need personal encounter with jesus brother."

Abel Damina explains his stance on tithing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Abel Damina had explained why he is against tithing.

In a chat on Nedu's HonestBunch podcast, Damina, who revealed he used to be among clerics encouraging Christians to pay tithes, stated that he was now against it.

Damina stated that Jesus didn't pay or receive tithe from anyone in the bible. The cleric, who claimed several of his colleagues were copying his template, also spoke against the idea of pastors resigning their jobs because they were called to ministry.

