Famous Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman has sparked reactions online after a recent Live video of him singing and dancing went viral

In the viral video, Verydarkman shared his thoughts about Wizkid and why he thinks very highly of him

He also commented on the ex-Afrobeats star and his achievements in the Nigerian music industry and globally

Outspoken social media activist and commentator Martins Otse Vincent, better known as Verydarkman (VDM), recently trended online after a video of him singing and dancing caught the attention of netizens.

In the viral clip, Martins spoke about the Afro-fusion star Wizkid and his impact on the Nigerian music industry and beyond.

Video of VDM hailing Wizkid amid his relationship with Davido trends. Photo credit: @davido/@wizkidayo/@verydarkman

Source: Instagram

While on a TikTok Live session, Martins hailed Wizkid as one of the most prominent artists to come out of Nigeria.

He also noted that the Grammy Award-winning singer's position within the Nigerian music industry is incontestable.

"Wizkid na senior brother" - VDM

VDM revealed his thoughts on Wizkid and his position in the music industry. He called the former Afrobeats star a senior brother to every other current artist in the Nigerian music industry.

Verydarkman made this comment despite his close ties with former DMW boss Davido, which has stirred reactions.

Here below is VDM's comment about Wizkid:

Netizens react to VDM's comment about Wizkid

30BG and some DMW crew have responded to VDM's comment:

@KinqKudos:

"Davido won’t find this funny."

@Plug08066:

‘I don't give a man more than what he deserves’. After all the ass-licking by 🐸 VDM still choose Wizkid over them all."

@tahyooo:

"Misleading caption lmao, literally said Wizkid na sênior bro."

@Itzpelumi:

"Davido will go and unfollow VDM soon."

@Charley_clipz:

"Make this clown go warm eba fesss."

@De_yemopraiz06:

"Owe Bi Owe suppose don unfollow am by now."

@ElonChapo:

"Those frog and ape people no go like this one."

@misschidel:

"I love VDM for this particular statement 👏👏👏👏at least him know say Wizkid no be anybody’s mate for the industry."

@moh__fuvkin_bad:

"Him don see Davido finish e wan come run,Oga stay in your 30bg in peace mumu man."

@prankhottiee:

"If my idolo wasn’t this friendly some kind things no go Dey sup."

VDM shares his struggles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that VeryDarkMan (VDM) shared his struggles as a justice seeker for the masses.

According to VDM, he goes around helping people submit their problems to the authorities and that creates enemies for him.

VDM added that despite the downsides, he cannot stop helping people and that God would reward his efforts because he doesn’t get paid for it.

