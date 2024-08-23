Nigerian nightlife boss and reality TV star Chukwuemeka Okoye jnr, regularly known as Frodd, flaunts his latest achievement online

The father-of-one has just splashed millions on a brand new whip, a 2023 G-Wagon, adding to his car garage

The clip where one of his associates congratulated him was shared via his official social media page

Frodd, a Nigerian reality TV star and nightlife King, whose real name is Chukwuemeka Okoye jnr must be living on cloud nine right now as he joins the league of the newest car owners in town.

The pubic figure, who recently threw a luxury birthday party for his daughter, Elena, has just copped himself a new ride.

BBN's Frodd flaunts a new whip as he buys G-Wagon. Credit: @callme_frodd

Frodd further immersed himself into the luxury lifestyle as he splashed millions on a brand new 2023 G-Wagon.

In a fresh clip circulated online, Frodd was seen speaking to one of his friends when he suddenly moved the camera angle towards the new ride sitting pretty in Frodd's compound. He then congratulated him. The video was shared via his official social media page.

His post was met with celebratory comments from his family, friends and internet lovers.

Frodd sparks reactions with new car

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@ayzne_:

"And someone will say there’s no money in fame… more keys."

@_peaceful_baddie:

"This guy is now a multi billionaire, how come?"

@okonofuaitohan:

"Where the money dey abeg? I need to know Biko because I'm tired of working without seeing results."

@_iwinosee:

"Na him really buy am? Nawao Tinubu Favour some people o."

@petergbe:

"These Igbo big men helping their younger mentees whereas for other tribes even blood relations dey play."

@teeh_lyfstyle:

"This one una just dey buy car make nobody buy my car oo."

@consobabe:

"Which job this guy dey do? Abeg make Una enlighten me."

@oluwasegzzautos:

"The only lowkey successful ex big brother housemate."

@itsandrea232:

"If na girl buy this car now na man buy am for am."

Maria’s son hangs out with Frodd’s daughter

Former Big Brother Naija housemates Maria Chike and Frodd left their fans gushing after they introduced their children to each other.

A trending video showed the moment Maria carried the two kids and let them communicate in their own language.

Frodd's beautiful wife was also spotted in the clip, igniting several sweet takes from netizens.

