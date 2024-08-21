Nigerian socialite Sophia Momodu has continued to update fans about her daughter Imade

On social media, Davido’s ex-partner shared an audio clip of her nine-year-old daughter teaching her some slangs

The audio clip went viral and triggered a series of interesting reactions from social media users

Nigerian socialite Sophia Momodu and her daughter Imade are once again making headlines over her Gen-Alpha slang.

Legit.ng had earlier reported on how Sophia laughed hard at her daughter and her friends saying some strange words, which happened to be their new-age slang.

Imade was heard teaching her mum new slangs. Photos: @thesophiamomodu

In a new development, the social media influencer took to her official X page to share an audio recording of Imade Adeleke actually saying some of the slangs.

In the clip, the nine-year-old noted that her mother was not only ‘skibidi’, she was also ‘segma’. Imade then went on to explain the meaning of her words. She said:

“So guys, my mum isn't just skibidi, she’s also segma. And if you’re wondering what Segma is, it’s a person who’s really cool and plays by their own rules and that’s absolutely my mum! Period!”

Listen to the audio below:

Netizens react to Imade’s new slangs

The audio recording of Imade saying some of her new slangs soon went viral on social media. It drew the attention of fans, who pointed out how smart the young girl was. Read some of their comments below:

ashake_beauty:

“I love imade soo much 😍❤️.”

meerberg:

“Smart girl👏God will keep you safe because your mommy is real love.”

feligee_:

“The bold and beautiful 😍 child Imade❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

prettybright8:

“God will keep you and your mother saved my princess ❤️.”

only_kauthar:

“She is very smart😍.”

Uniquefittingwears:

“Very smart and intelligent ❤️.”

divine_tinna:

“Please let's all give it up to Sophie she is doing a great job with Imade.”

yusufadufe:

“I love them too much 😂.”

Loveth__riches:

“Our baby ❤️.”

otemaaamoah:

“She is sooo smart😍.”

roseflower2400:

“Awwww... My intelligent girl😍.”

Solomo_pn:

“Tell them for us 👏👏👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️beautiful smart imasco❤️❤️❤️.”

tosan38:

“Make Una take this Child away from social media please for her safety and two she’s too young to be doing all this.”

Man berates Davido’s ex for releasing old clip

A Nigerian man shared his displeasure about Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu's recent act.

Recall that Israel DMW had called Sophia names in a post he shared via his IG page in reaction to the custody battle between his boss and his ex, which prompted her to release a video.

The man has, however, claimed that the videos are old and that Isreal was at a party, as Sophia shared his alleged apology to blogs at the time.

