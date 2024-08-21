A Nigerian lady surprised her husband with a brand new PS5, and the reveal was captured in a viral video

In the clip, the wife enters the living room where her husband is engrossed in his old PS3, she abruptly switches it off and smashes it on the floor, leaving her husband furious

However, her husband’s anger quickly turns to joy when he discovers that his wife had bought him a PS5

A Nigerian lady recently delighted her husband with an unexpected PS5 gift, and the moment was caught on video.

The surprise began when she walked into the living room, where her husband was absorbed in playing his PS3.

Wife buys PS5 for her husband

Without warning, she turned off the console and dramatically shattered it on the floor.

Initially, her husband was outraged by the act, but his anger swiftly turned to happiness when he realised she had replaced it with a brand new PS5.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady buys pranks husband

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

