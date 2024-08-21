Actress and skit maker Kiekie has announced the commencement of her talent hunt show tagged 'Kiekie Unscripted Experience'

The new talent show has up to 11 segments, which will give over 30 participants a chance to win life-changing rewards in millions and gifts, including a brand-new car

Kiekie, in an interview with Legit.ng, spoke about how excited she is ahead of the talent show while sharing an exciting childhood experience

Nigerian skit maker, media personality, and fashion influencer Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, aka Kiekie, has come through for extraordinary talent looking for an opportunity to make it to the big stage.

Kiekie will officially launch her talent show, Kiekie Unscripted Experience, on Wednesday, August 21, in a press conference, calling on talents across Nigeria and beyond.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Kiekie shared details about the talent show while recounting a story of her father's reaction when he watched her playing the drum at age 10.

How Kiekie Unscripted Experience was birthed

The mother of one who has previously run an unscripted experience on her social media platforms, where she and some of her celebrity colleagues shared some of their experience, which resonated with fans, opened up about how the dream to make it bigger and better was born.

"I had to create a brand new show. I have a full creative team, I have a writer's team as well. We came together, we had three different brainstorming sessions and I wasn't feeling it. And then, just like I said, my husband said, I know you won't feel it, and you will write the whole show.

I started around 11, I finished around six in the morning. I went to bed, and I called him, and I said, my show is already, and then I sent him the entire synopsis of all 12 segments of the show.

"And so I would say that the journey took about three years of thinking and brainstorming to myself while I'm at work as I'm driving as I'm playing with my daughter, it is in my head."

Why Kiekie started a talent show

The skit maker stated it was her way of supporting other talents who are yet to tap into it and turn it into something big for themselves.

She said:

"When you are a person of talent, your talent is supposed to make way for you. Your talent is of the library. So I don't want people to die in this life and your talent will not come forth. But I understand that taking the journey personally can take a long time. Hence why I want to create. I already have a very big platform across social media. I have about 10 million followers on social media.

My impression across all my platform, every month is over 150 million. If you understand what that means, what am I doing with this impression? How about we create a platform where people of talent can come and be seen every year if I can because we have 10 different segments where 10 people can be celebrated. If I can create 10 of my own every year. By the time I do it for 10 years, that would be. And the dream is that this year we've only created 10 winners next year, we can create 20 winners."

How Kiekie's talent show will impact the society

Kiekie shared how participants will be able to make a living from the money they win on the show and the influence that could come with being in the spotlight.

"A lot of people, I personally know businesses that 2 million can start as Nigeria is as bad as it is. There are businesses you can start with 2 million. So imagine somebody winning 2 million on the show or winning 5 million on the show and they start a business that changes their life or people come on the show and become famous enough and they become people of talent of themselves and brands are happy to work with them," she said.

Different segments on Kiekie's talent show explained

The show has three different categories with a total of 12 segments. The talent showcase category includes music, dance, comedy, Impress The Audience, Blast it Up, and The Big Stage.

In the Game Challenges category, participants will participate in high-energy games that test physical and mental agility.

There are also Back to School, Balloon Busters, Backward Racers, Climbers, The Freezer games in the Main Segment.

Kiekie also revealed a segment for audience interaction where viewers can participate and support their favourites.

"We have 11 segments, but 10 segments are where you win on the show. The last segment is Talk To Me, it is the segment which is from the original concept of the way you sit down and tell your experiences. So there's no winner in this segment and it is the only conversation based segment we have on the show."

Kiekie recalls how her dad felt watching her play the drums

The skit maker recalled how she had been playing the drums since she was nine years old and how her dad cried watching her play at school.

"I never knew my dad waited back but I didn't know. And he was crazy when I started drumming, he was crying and I was just 10 at the time. That's one thing about my parents, they enabled my talents.

How to participate on Kiekie's talent show

The talent show's online registration, which commenced on Tuesday, August 20, via www.kiekie.tv/kue, will close on September 2. The physical auditions for participants who didn't register online will be held on September 3 in Lagos.

According to the reports, the first episode of the talent show will drop on October 1 and run for 12 weeks.

Kiekie also assured fans of the longevity of her talent show, revealing that she had worked with brands that had existed for years.

