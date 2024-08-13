Global site navigation

WAEC Result 2024: Brilliant Student Who Sat for His Exam at All Saints Secondary School Gets 7As
WAEC Result 2024: Brilliant Student Who Sat for His Exam at All Saints Secondary School Gets 7As

by  Basit Jamiu 2 min read
  • A Nigerian man shared his brother's West African Examinations Council, WAEC, result shortly after it was released, saying that he cleared all his results
  • He was particularly proud of his brother’s performance in major subjects, adding that he had 7A’s, 1B and 1C
  • His brother’s name is Nwabaraocha Elbert-Brian and he sat for his WASSCE exam at All Saints Secondary School in Nigeria

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, result of a young boy, Nwabaraocha Elbert-Brian was shared by his brother on X (formerly Twitter.

In the exceptional result, Elbert Brian had 7A’s, 1B, and 1C, including A1 in Mathematics and B2 in English.

Nigerian student clears his 2024 WAEC result with 7As and 1B and 1C
Student clears his WAEC result. For illustration purposes only. Human photo not connected to the events. Photo credit: Precious Freeborn via Getty Images
The man, known simply as Emeka on X, said he was proud of his brilliant result and shared a screenshot that confirmed the boy’s results.

Further checks by Legit.ng revealed that the boy sat for his 2024 WAEC exam at All Saints Secondary School in Nigeria.

WAEC formerly announced the release of students' results on August 12 with reports that some results were withheld due to reasons of lack of full payments.

See the results below:

Reactions on WAEC result with 7A’s

Somto said:

“Ah that’s massive. Congratulations to him oo.”

Okwabisongo-The Kind:

“Anyi ji godi Daktar Prokesing emekwanu gini? Agu cleared everything, kpomkem!”

Nmajuale Darcy:

“Oya, go kill cow for him cause it's not easy.”

Ekiti_girl1:

“And that data processing is where my bro got one of his A’s. Congratulations to your brother by the way.”

JustRayy99 said:

“Private schools? Well done well deserved Tood Boehly.”

Òkò Nengi:

“Clean sweep.”

Thenursenaza:

“See clean result, kudos to the young champ.”

Student worried after seeing her WAEC result

While covering the aftermath of the WAEC exam, Legit.ng shared the reactions of young lady who was worried about her result.

The lady had scored poorly in the English Language, her WAEC result was a D7, prompting her to come online to seek help on how to go about it.

Many people who saw the girl result had chipped in with words on what's next for her after such an unexpected result.

