A young Nigerian, Favour Orunchukwu Meye, achieved a remarkable feat by graduating as the best student in the Faculty of Pharmacy, Niger Delta University

Meye attributed his academic excellence to consistency and adaptability to new things during his course of study

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Meye said he was a library person and spent most time at night studying and doing research

Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa state - Favour Orunchukwu Meye was the star of the day during the induction ceremony into the Pharmacy profession with a 4.83 CGPA from Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island in Bayelsa state.

Meye topped his class as he emerged as the best-graduating student of the 15th set of Pharmacy graduands.

According to Meye, a 4.83 CGPA is the highest since the inception of the Faculty.

During an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Meye shared his journey to academic excellence and the key attributes that helped him achieve success in school.

“Consistency, I discovered over time that consistency is key. So, first of all, I will talk about my study pattern. I did not have one study pattern. I kept trying different patterns from the 100 level to the 500 level. And you know, I was able to adapt. So adaptability is another attribute because things will not always remain the same. The lecturers will change as well as the courses, so adaptability will help you.

“So in my 100 level, I had a different study pattern. But whatever worked for me, I was consistent. So that is consistency and adaptability. You know, those were two key attributes.”

Speaking about his study life while in school, the Delta state indigene said he was always very busy with school activities but did create time to study.

“So, for some times that I used to have free periods, for example, it comes with some classes, all right, especially 200 300 level, you know, let's say we had a schedule and the lecturer did not come, or there was something that came up and that class did not hold, I usually go into the library, all right.

“I was a library person from my 100 level to even my final year. So I usually go into the library to do some study. But then basically the amount and the time I spent studying was at night.”

The pharmacy graduate won several awards:

PCN award and cash prize for emerging as Overall Best Graduating Student, Faculty of Pharmacy, Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island-Yenagoa

Best Graduating student, department of Clinical Pharmacy and Pharmacy Practice

Best Graduating Student, Department of Pharmaceutical Microbiology and Biotechnology

Board of Fellows Award of excellence and cash prize for emerging as Best Graduating Student of Clinical Pharmacy and Pharmacy Practice among others.

Meye obtained distinction in all the departments of the Faculty of Pharmacy:

Distinction in Clinical Pharmacy and Pharmacy Practice (79%)

Distinction in Pharmaceutical and Medicinal Chemistry (73%)

Distinction in Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology (78%)

Distinction in Pharmacognosy and Herbal Medicine (76%)

Distinction in Pharmacology and Toxicology (75%)

Distinction in Pharmaceutical Microbiology and Biotechnology (78%)

