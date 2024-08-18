BBNaija season 6 (Shine Ya Eyes) housemate Saga, recently had a chat with Legit.ng where he shared his journey in the limelight

Saga detailed how he managed to maintain relevance in the entertainment industry after his exit from the show

The reality show star also shared his advice to the current BBNaija Season 9 housemates, among other things

BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes star Okusaga Adeolu, aka Saga, is a reality star who has managed to maintain his fame since leaving the show.

Despite not being one of the finalists, Saga had a character in the house that stood out, and many people knew him as the jovial loverboy who always seemed to be laughing about something cuddling up to his love interest in the house, Nini.

However, Saga’s talent in the house was undeniable. He showcased his skills as an artist, a dancer and a fitness enthusiast from time to time.

Legit.ng recently caught up with Saga at the 2024 Trend Upp Awards, and the ex-BBNaija star explained how he maintained his relevance after being on the show, seeing as some of his colleagues were still struggling.

The reality show star explained that it was a result of branding. According to him, it is very important for housemates to package themselves well so that people will love them for what they do and not just for being on the show.

He said:

“It’s been tough, I’m not going to say it was easy but I thank God because I have talent. I’m an artist, I’m a fitness guy, I’m an actor, I sing, I dance, I’m a creative generally so that’s the first part. The second part is that you have to package yourself appropriately because when you come out of Big Brother’s house, everybody is a fan of the show, they are not really your fan, so you have to sell yourself to them as a person so that people need to fall in love with you asides from Big Brother. A lot of people just bank on that Big Brother crowd, ‘I have Big Brother numbers’ but me I tried to sell myself outside of that so that people can see me for who I am. Branding is very important.”

Speaking further he said:

“When I was on the show, I was doing my art, I was doing my fitness, my fashion, I was doing everything but people only saw Saga, Nini. So right now that I’m really pushing myself forward, people get to see the other sides of me that I’ve always been showing.”

Saga advises BBNaija Season 9 housemates

Owing to his own BBNaija experience, Saga shared some advice with the new housemates on the No Loose Guard season.

The reality show star noted that it’s important for them not to lose themselves after leaving the house. According to him, they should immediately get to work by collaborating with others and creating influence.

In his words:

“I truly hope they don’t lose themselves because when you come out of the house you can also just drown in fame. As soon as you come out, start the grind. Don’t believe that you’re the ish, just start grinding, associate with other people, build content, create that influence, just do all of that good stuff.”

Not stopping there, Saga also explained how the new BBNaija stars should handle negative publicity from fans. He said:

“Big Brother comes with negativity so I would say sometimes some of the critics might not be wrong so take what you can and just drop the silly ones.”

On a final note, the reality show star explained his relationship with his BBNaija colleague, Liquorose. He said:

“Liquorose is my G! We are hardworking actors and we are just doing our thing.”

Saga gushes as BBNaija stars storm his gallery opening

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that ex-BBNaija star season Saga Adeoluwa was able to achieve his dream as he allowed the public into his state of mind speaking to them with his artworks.

It was a graceful occasion for Saga, who described his art opening and exhibition as a first of many. People present at the occasion had encouraging words for the reality TVstar and praised him for his achievement.

