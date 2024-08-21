Amid this year's Isese Day celebration, pictures and videos from the Udiroko festival in Ado Ekiti have emerged online

Popular Yoruba actors like Muyiwa Ademola, Laide Bakare, and Shola Kosoko, among others, graced the grand event

Pictures from the event have also spurred reactions from Nigerians on popular social media platform X

This year's Udiroko festival will take place on Wednesday, August 21, in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state, amid the Isese Day celebration.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that some governors in the western part of Nigeria had declared Tuesday, August 20, as this year's Isese Day, granting a holiday to civil servants in their respective states.

Shola Kosoko and others were at the Udiroko festival. Credit: @officialsholakosoko @yomifashlansotheactor/twitter

Source: Instagram

Pictures and videos from this year's Udiroko festival are beginning to emerge online.

A clip shared via the festival's Instagram page showed popular Yoruba actors like Yomi Fash Lanso, Laide Bakare, Shola Kosoko, and Foluke Daramola, among others, are presently in Ekiti state for the event.

See a video of Yoruba actors at the Udiroko festival below:

Below is a video of Shola Kosoko speaking about her arrival:

Details about Udiroko festival

The festival, which started in 1310 under the rule of Oba Awamaro, symbolises the first meeting held by the ancestors of Ado Ekiti when they assumed the town after a long journey from Benin.

Udiroko got its name from where it was first celebrated, under an Iroko tree at the palace of the then Oba.

See photos and videos from the event below

In 2022, the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe, dispelled the insinuations that the celebration of the Udiroko festival was idolatry.

Netizens react to Shola Kosoko's video

Read some of the comments below:

easybiddy:

"Aunty Shola, the evergreen beauty. We love you."

udiroko_festival:

"We are happy to have you here to support our very own culture @udiroko_festival."

adaoranakeem:

"Shola Always Beautiful and shine ✨️ May Almighty Allah guide u and continue blessing in your life masha Allah."

