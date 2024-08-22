Videos from the Lagos Fuji music festival have emerged as many of the gatekeepers of the genre graced the event

A clip showed the moment Pasuma arrived at the party as he exchanged pleasantries with older colleagues

Another clip showed Pasuma conversing with Osupa while Malaika and Obesere were spotted in their group

Like Afrobeats, Fuji is a Nigerian music genre that has remained in vogue. Singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, tapped into it in his recently released album Lungu Boy.

Amid Fuji's growth, a festival honouring the genre and the gatekeepers took place on Wednesday, August 21, at the Blue Roof Pavillion, LTV 8, Ikeja, Lagos.

The event was star-studded, with Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, King Saheed Osupa, Obesere, Adewale Ayuba, Malaika, Kollington, and Yinka Ayefele, among others, in attendance.

A video showed the moment Pasuma arrived at the event alongside his team as he approached a table filled with senior colleagues and respectfully exchanged pleasantries with them.

Late Fuji legend Ayinde Barrister was also specially honoured by the audience at the festival, who stood to observe a minute of silence as a show of respect.

Netizens react to video from Fuji festival

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

Osupa drops Fuji Amapiano

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting Osupa started a trend in the Fuji niche industry, blending the genre with South Africa's Amapiano.

On Tuesday, June 11, Osupa announced his single, 'Fuji Amapiano' aka 'Fujipiano,' which he said was a breath of fresh air and a new idea for him.

The Fuji star dropped a video that included a snippet of the new jam but didn't include the release date.

