Global site navigation

Local editions

Pasuma, Osupa, Ayuba, Kollington, Others Reunite at Fuji Festival, Honour Late Ayinde Barrister
Celebrities

Pasuma, Osupa, Ayuba, Kollington, Others Reunite at Fuji Festival, Honour Late Ayinde Barrister

by  Olumide Alake 2 min read
  • Videos from the Lagos Fuji music festival have emerged as many of the gatekeepers of the genre graced the event
  • A clip showed the moment Pasuma arrived at the party as he exchanged pleasantries with older colleagues
  • Another clip showed Pasuma conversing with Osupa while Malaika and Obesere were spotted in their group

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Like Afrobeats, Fuji is a Nigerian music genre that has remained in vogue. Singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, tapped into it in his recently released album Lungu Boy.

Amid Fuji's growth, a festival honouring the genre and the gatekeepers took place on Wednesday, August 21, at the Blue Roof Pavillion, LTV 8, Ikeja, Lagos.

Videos from Lagos Fuji festival.
Pasuma was spotted with Osupa, Ayuba at Lagos Fuji festival. Credit: @pasuma @adewaleayuba @ayindebarrister
Source: Instagram

The event was star-studded, with Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, King Saheed Osupa, Obesere, Adewale Ayuba, Malaika, Kollington, and Yinka Ayefele, among others, in attendance.

Read also

Davido, Zlatan spotted with US rapper Quavo at Asake's Atlanta sold-out show, clip excites many

A video showed the moment Pasuma arrived at the event alongside his team as he approached a table filled with senior colleagues and respectfully exchanged pleasantries with them.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video of Pasuma at Lagos Fuji Music Festival below:

Late Fuji legend Ayinde Barrister was also specially honoured by the audience at the festival, who stood to observe a minute of silence as a show of respect.

Watch the video as Fuji stars honour Barrister at Lagos festival below:

Below is a video of Yinka Ayefele with Kollington:

Below is a video of Pasuma, Osupa, Obesere and Malaika:

Netizens react to video from Fuji festival

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

Omotoyobola:

"It’s so nice to see that they are United."

Jessica_Egbedi

Read also

Video of King Sunny Ade's energetic performance at age 77 thrills fans: "E no dey old"

"Peace always wins."

Yemmie_:

"More love less ego."

Tonyjay:

"Na full house dey here."

bigapplenla:

"Their body don calm down Nobody Dey hear them again."

adontaya:

"Malaika pushing himself back into the big 3 conversation."

Rimwayne_:

"See this egbon ooo you no seee their baba too abi you no see obesere?"

Osupa drops Fuji Amapiano

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting Osupa started a trend in the Fuji niche industry, blending the genre with South Africa's Amapiano.

On Tuesday, June 11, Osupa announced his single, 'Fuji Amapiano' aka 'Fujipiano,' which he said was a breath of fresh air and a new idea for him.

The Fuji star dropped a video that included a snippet of the new jam but didn't include the release date.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: