Davido, in a conversation with Ogun State governor Dapo Abiodun, expressed a desire to be a part of Ojude Oba 2025

The video caught the attention of a popular member of a Balogun family in Ijebu, who expressed his excitement about Davido's comment

The DMW label owner also got an offer to ride with the longest-reigning Balogun family in Ijebu land history

Nigerian Afrobeats star David Adeleke Davido has expressed his desire to participate in the Ojude Oba festival in Ijebu, Ogun state, next year.

The DMW label boss revealed his intention in a short video of him conversing with Ogun state governor Dapo Abiodun, who was one of those who graced his traditional wedding in Lagos.

Davido tells Ogun state governor he wanst to come to Ojude Oba festival next year.

Davido, in a warm embrace with the governor, was heard saying:

"Excellency that festival the next one, I got to come."

Man from Ijebu's Balogun family reacts

A popular member of a Balogun family in Ijebu, Prince Adedoyin B. Alatishe, on X expressed delight over Davido's comment.

He also offered the singer a chance to ride a horse with his family in 2025.

Sharing the video, Alatishe wrote:

"Ojude oba is so blown and I'm here for it. @davido OBO said he wants to be part of it next year. At this stage, i think we have to move to the stadium next year. Hopefully he gets to ride with the family of the Balogun that reigned the longest in ijebuland history. My family."

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Farooq Oreagba, aka Mr Steeze, was the man of the moment at this year's Ojude Oba festival.

Netizens react to Davido's comment

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

npuevents:_thatjudith22:

"He's gonna be the face of Ojude Oba 2025. Don't play."

davycleaners_:

"The purpose will be defeated, its for only ijebu families oooo."

kisholoriebi:

"Day dream.. It's not possible!!! Even Gov Osoba was not allowed!"

morsh101:

"If Davido first Bigwiz enta Ojude Oba !! Omoh."

walerazaq_:

"Baba, as how? Go and sit down."

olashubomifoladara:

"Now too much people go con Dey full ijebu small town wey we Dey manage."

