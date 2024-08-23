Nigerian singer Young Duu recently got netizens talking after he posted a photo of himself posing with a car on social media

On his official Instagram page, the former Zeh Nation signee was seen standing on top of a black SUV

This came shortly after his ex-boss Portable bought a car, and some netizens congratulated Young Duu

Nigerian singer Oluwabamishe Lukman Abioro, aka Young Duu, has left netizens wondering if he has bought himself a brand-new SUV.

Just recently, the former Portable signee took to his official Instagram page to post a photo of himself standing on top of a black SUV.

Not stopping there, Young Duu accompanied the photo with an interesting caption that had some of his fans congratulating him.

Fans react as Young Duu poses with new jeep. Photos: @portablebaeby, @official_young_duu

He wrote:

“Nothing small my lord.”

See the post below:

How fans reacted to Young Duu’s photo

Despite Young Duu not indicating whether he bought the car or not, his post drew the attention of many Nigerians, the majority of whom congratulated him. However, a few others noted that the singer was only proclaiming his wish to God.

Young Duu’s photo with the car also came only days after his former boss, Portable, finally took delivery of his Lincoln Navigator SUV.

Read some of the comments from fans below:

djopdot_iloveyou:

“Congratulations jiggy ❤️.”

button_gsa:

“Way up Baamhi❤️.”

Jamsrock_:

“Congratulations 🔥more keys 🔑.”

Officialkfitsing:

“❤️❤️❤️ God don do am ❤️❤️❤️.”

Official.alhaji_olamilekan:

“Congratulations it won’t be your coffin insha Allah 🙏.”

kelvinegara:

“Person Dey beg God say .. noting small … una say him buy new car .. how him prayer go answer now.”

Lemar_jr00:

“Hope him sha pay in full 😂.”

skipe_44:

“Werey dey go band for band with him oga 😂.”

Stylish_loader:

“Pre -claim 😂.”

Historicalchoppa:

“Proclaim.”

Just_ceejay_10:

“So Yung duu later do yahoo 😞 Omo.”

Official_no_limit4ever:

“Baba wear copper shoe 😂.”

bad_boi.d':

“Why e come be like toy car like this😂 Abi na sapa dey do me😢.”

ayo.l01:

“Y’all should rest where he talk say he buy motto.”

Mayorsoj:

“He no tell una say he buy car oo.”

Official_beyoung:

“Check on portable 😂.”

Yunus_omolalomi:

“No be him get am ooo."

