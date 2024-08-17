Nigerian singer Teni Makanaki recently joined the trending conversation surrounding the PSquare brothers, Paul, Peter and Jude Okoye

In her clip, Teni noted that when the music stars dropped some of their biggest songs, she was still in secondary and found it painful to see grown-ups fight like kids online

Teni's video came hours after Jude Okoye had gone online to announce that he was ready to talk about everything that had happened

Nigerian singer Teniola Apata, otherwise known as Teni, the entertainer, has voiced a plea to the Okoye brothers, popularly known as PSquare, following the twins' recent social media spat.

Teni posted a video on her official Instagram page voicing her concern, urging the duo and their older brother to put aside their differences and set about reuniting.

Singer Teni Makanaki has sparked emotions online after she weighed in on the issues between the PSquare brothers. Photo credit: @iamkingrudy/@judeengees

"PSquare abeg, make una go perform" - Teni lamented

At the beginning of the video, Teni spoke about her admiration for the PSquare and how much of a fan she has always been of their work.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Paul Okoye called out his twin, slamming him for getting him and their older brother, Jude, arrested by the EFCC.

Peter and Paul Okoye were to have been involved in a very heated altercation a few weeks ago, and it is confirmed that the argument has escalated to a feud that has millions of Nigerians talking.

Teni becomes one of the few celebrities in the country to urge the Okoye duo to settle amicably and return to making good music together.

Recall that this is not the first time that the twins have had a major disagreement; they only reunited in 2021.

At the end of the video, Teni says the harsh outcome of the feud has left her "traumatised."

See Teni's video lambasting Jude Okoye and his brothers:

Comments trail Teni's video after she bashed PSquare

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Teni's video:

@adesope_shopsydoo:

"Basically she is saying, "shut up and sing."

@prettee_dimples:

"Na that Jude gan gan be the cause of their problem."

@oluwatobiloba_mio:

"Teni see fight begin beg for peace."

@the_real_tobe_official:

"Shebi you say industry boring and you need fight back to back."

@sirdollar:

"Teni, I live for your contents 😂😂 na you make Instagram dey sweet me this days."

@beverly_osu:

"Ooo nooo teni .. 😂😂 Dey really Dey traumatize us … because e no easy eh."

@tomiwa_isaac_:

"P-square pls stop traumatizing my girl."

@ekunomoakin:

"They need perform am again. Cause na now e no really easy."

