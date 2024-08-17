The internal feud between the brothers of the PSquare group continues to rage, but the one person who has never spoken out before, Jude Okoye, says he is set to break his silence

Days after Peter Obi visited Jude and his younger brother, Paul Okoye, the older member of the PSquare group has finally noted that he is ready to speak on all the allegations levelled by Mr P

Recall that Peter PSquare had accused Jude Okoye of stealing from him and redirecting the funds into his wife's accounts

Nigerian music executive Jude Okoye, the older brother of Paul and Peter of the PSquare has sparked a massive social-media uproar after finally breaking his silence.

Jude Okoye has been central to several allegations, issues and conflicts between the PSquare brothers.

Jude Okoye finally opens up about the feud between him and his brothers. Photo credit: @judeengees/@iamkingrudy

His younger brother, Peter Okoye, recently accused him of fraud, funds diversion, and a suppressive business model.

Legit.ng also recalls reporting when Peter PSquare got Jude Okoye arrested by the EFCC for fraud and embezzlement.

"I've been silent for too long" - Jude Okoye

The music executive, rarely seen in public granting interviews or talking about the issues between himself and his brothers, recently announced on his page.

In the post, Jude Okoye noted that he would soon discuss his time with the EFCC, the secret company he was accused of setting up, and what led to the breakup of the PSquare group.

See Jude Okoye's announcement below:

Netizens react to Jude Okoye's announcement

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral announcement:

@king_edu1:

"Nobody wants to hear from you. You're a bad example of an elder brother. Fix your family feud. Be the big brother you're supposed to be."

@sunnybenosky:

"Shameless elder brother, tueh! Your parents would be so ashamed of you where ever they are, oya, come n wash your family linen in public."

@real__chinababy:

"Your own story will make everything wors£, no body wants to hear form you.. because most people believe that whatever the reason maybe you shouldn't have taken sides, you should have been handled it maturely..."

@hottiemandyjames:

"You're an elder brother jude call your brothers together and make peace ✌️ forget long talk."

@emir1_ofeast:

"We don’t want to hear your story, until you become an elder and a leader, the only story we want to here is we have settled and we bring Psquare back again, if not stay silent."

@zanukurency:

"Ur story is MEANINGLESS..... JUST BE A A GOOD ELDER BROTHER.. That's all.."

@obele_agu_official:

"Bro we don’t wanna hear anything just go nd settle your twins 👯‍♂️ brothers, nd mind you Jude you are like a father to those your twin brothers please make peace."

