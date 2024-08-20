Nigerian music icon 2baba reached out to Paul Okoye of the PSquare duo and his brothers Peter and Jude Okoye

The three brothers have been in the news over their long-standing feud, which is affecting their music business

The African Queen hitmaker, in a bid to show support, triggered conflicting reactions online from Nigerians

Nigerian music legend Innocent Ujah Idibia, aka 2baba, has joined the list of top industry personalities reacting to the viral feud between the music duo Psquare (Paul Okoye, Peter Okoye) and their elder brother EugeneJude Okoye.

In a series of previous reports, the three brothers have been at loggerheads with one another over unresolved issues surrounding their music business.

2baba shared his take on PSquare's fight. Credit: @psquareworld, @official2baba

The long-running dispute between the Okoye siblings, which shows no signs of ending soon, heated up when Rudeboy announced P-Square's most recent separation in an interview with City FM.

During the interview, Rudeboy said that his brother, Peter (Mr P), had filed a petition with the EFCC accusing him and his brother, Jude, of financial misappropriation of PSquare funds.

However, in an open letter, Peter explained his side of the event and claimed that Paul and Jude collaborated to harm his image. He further claimed that Jude covertly formed a firm with his wife to divert PSquare's finances.

Similarly, Jude, the then-manager and director of the now-defunct P-Square, addressed the group split and royalties in an Instagram Live, denying Peter's claims.

2baba weighs on Psquare's fight

On his Instagram story, 2baba shared a remixed version of one of the twins' hit "Forever" to accompany his message.

The African queen hitmaker confessed his love for the trio to support each of them amid their conflict.

See his post below:

2baba's post spurs reactions online

Some netizens appreciated the music icon's bold move, while others reminded him of his past issues with his former music group, Plantashun Boiz.

@CounsellorSunny:

"I for say na satan Dey make them misbehave but even Satan go Dey shock at wetin Dey worry them psquare . Very Demure attitude."

@olufunsoaluko:

"It’s all about Ego in this family. Nothing destroys faster. Everybody wants to be the main character."

@thegoldpaperguy:

"3 of them too mumu, this message no go touch any of them."

@OriafoBaba:

"The problem here is different, the way this people love money, over the lv they have for the music and Thier fans is fearful. What if they unite again,do some nice shows and nice music again to unite Thier fans, you think they won't make more money. But this guy's are ignorant."

@meloveforever1:

"2face don make peace with he gang? Them be 3 before before as I know o."

@Muhamedwason:

"No lie them psquare too sabi. All these artists lately dey singing rubbish but think say them sabi because they dey perform for abroad."

Peter Okoye hints at solo project

Meanwhile, Peter Okoye of Psquare hinted at his first solo project following his second fallout with his twin brother Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy'.

Mr P shared a new picture of himself on stage while sending an assuring message to his fans and followers.

His recent post has spurred comments from concerned fans who asked him to speak on his ongoing beef with his twin brother.

