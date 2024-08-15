Yul Edochie has shared his take on the ongoing feud between the Psquare brothers Peter, Paul and Jude Okoye

The Nollywood actor responded to those calling for the celebrity brothers to reunite for the sake of peace

Yul Edochie's advice has since stirred up mixed reactions from his fans and followers, as many threw shades at him

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has joined Nigerians in reacting to the ongoing feud between the Psquare brothers, Peter, Paul, and Jude Okoye.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the feud escalated after Peter shared his move to uncover the truth behind a secret company, Northside Music, allegedly owned by his elder brother Jude and his wife, Ifeoma.

Amid what appeared to be Peter Obi's move to reconcile the brothers, Yul addressed those calling for peace in a recent statement.

According to the actor, peace could come from staying apart from people, including family members.

"Sometime peace comes from staying apart, sometime even family members have to be blocked to achieve peace. Sometimes you just have to relate with people from distance to have peace," he wrote in part.

He also discussed why every man needs peace and stressed that the lack of it was why there were more widows than widowers.

People react to Yul Edochie's comment about Psquare

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed Yul Edochie's post. Read them below:

lachris1:

"Ambassador for family dispute and confusion."

miriam_mussaaa:

"Yul edochie your brother isn’t the causes of your fustrating and predicament..you hate your brother because he supported Queen may a woman who made you who you are today..Paul and Peter will make peace with eachother because they are twins and siblings..stop trying to use other peoples situation to feel better about yourself.."

diva_essien:

"Stylishly justifying your own actions."

zuchini___

"a lot been said in just two slides."

asapqueen:

"How can happiness come from staying away from your own family and blood ...that's not possible."

mrs_ogunbi

"Taking advice from a drowned man at your own risk."

Paul Okoye's ex-wife Anita speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Paul Okoye's former wife, Anita trended after breaking her silence on social media.

It came shortly after her ex-inlaw, Peter, shared a post about Jude stealing from them while addressing the EFCC arrest claims.

On her Instagram stories, the mum of three shared a cryptic post, accompanied by a caption that seemed to carry a heavy message.

