Rude Boy, a former member of the now-defunct P-Square music group, stated his conditions for signing new artists to his music label;

Legit.ng recall reporting that Paul Okoye recently had a fall-out with his brother Mr P following claims that he wrote most of their songs in an open letter

While on IG Live with his fans, the singer noted why he would not be taking Igbo smokers and the penalty if anyone was caught smoking

Paul Nonso Okoye, better known as Rude Boy, has shared the demands of those willing to join his new record label.

The singer, who shortly fell out with his twin brother, over claims of who wheeled their former group to victory, got on Instagram Live with his fans earlier in the day.

Rude Boy gives Igbo smokers conditions for joining his label. Credit: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Paul, who plans to start up his record label amid their family feud, shared some conditions of admittance.

According to him, every artist would have to tender their landed property; their parents would have to sign off on official documents, and many more.

However, Rude Boy shared that if he happened to watch any of his artists smoking, they would have to pay him N10 million.

In his exact words:

"Before I sign you into my label, you must bring landed property, and your parents will sign. If you smoke anything, you are owing me N10 million."

Watch his video here:

Peeps share thoughts on Rude Boy's video

Read some reactions below:

@bedsheetsocomfy:

"He knows what he's saying. Drug abuse is really damaging the youths now."

@naturalist4eva:

"If Jude could do all he did to his blood brother Peter, imagine what Cynthia Morgan went through in his hands."

@tochi_lifestyle:

"I guess Anita wasn’t the problem."

@seamoni.obinna:

"Sign yourself, no need to sign anyone."

@ritajohnson___:

"Paul na artist you be you Nobe God. Getat Abeg you talk too much."

@cute_rozay:

"Oga carry ur label put for ur forehead as tattoo."

@anny.fertility:

"Someone whose music career is hanging on top pendulum. Just keep quiet sir."

@rully_king1:

"Living up to his Nickname."

Peter Okoye hints at solo project

Peter Okoye of Psquare has hinted at his first solo project following his second fallout with his twin brother Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy'.

Mr P shared a new picture of himself on stage while sending an assuring message to his fans and followers.

His recent post has spurred comments from concerned fans who asked him to speak on his ongoing beef with his twin brother.

