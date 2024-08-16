Nigerian music executive Don Jazzy spurred nostalgia online after he was seen together with his former signees Di’ja and Korede Bello

The Mavin CEO graced the 40th birthday party of Di’ja alongside Korede Bello, as a video of them went viral

The Aww singer was excited on sighting her ex-boss as they both shared a warm embrace, spurring reactions online

Nigerian music executive Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, warmed the hearts of many after he was spotted at the birthday party of his former signee Di’ja’s 40th birthday party.

A viral video spotted by Legit.ng on Elon Musk’s X saw Don Jazzy and Korede Bello arrive at the bubbling location where Di’ja was marking her new age.

The former Mavin diva was elated to see her music boss as they shared a warm hug with Korede Bello capturing the heartwarming moment.

Don Jazzy and Di’ja spur reactions online

"How come Dija is 40? Like 40 years old?!"

"A woman that suppose be on top level of industry marriage killed her dream...men I beg no restrict your woman dream."

"Omo how time flies…Di’ja’s 40 already?:

"Wtff, I thought she was older than me with maybe 7 or 8 years..... how come she's so far from what I imagined 40?? Dammn, good genes."

"Wow 40? I use to think say I senior her ooo.. chaiii good gene good oh. She looks good."

"The only lady that admitted her age at 40. The rest are always 23."

Not me thinking I was older than her40 lounloun..she looks so good at 40."

