Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has now caught the attention of fans with his recent collaboration with Di’ja

The former Mavin Records signee featured the Zazu Zeh crooner on a love song on her album to the surprise of many

A number of netizens reacted to the new track on social media with many of them praising Portable for being versatile

Popular Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable, is now trending online over his music feature with former Mavin signee, Hadiza Blell aka Di’ja.

In a post shared on their social media pages, Di’ja’s album tracklist showed that she had featured Portable on one of the songs.

Nigerians react as Di'ja features Portable on song. Photos: @aphrodija, @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The song which is titled Never Give Up had the Zazu crooner singing a verse about love and it surprised some netizens.

See the tracklist below:

Reactions as Di’ja features Portable on her album

The unlikely pairing of Di’ja and Portable on a song soon caught the attention of many Nigerians and they all took to the comment section to react. Many of them noted that the former Mavin signee was trying to use Portable to publicise her music while others called her lucky for working with the Zazu crooner before he increased his price.

Read some comments below:

itzdjemmy:

“U no Sabi love song oga rest.”

oladxplora:

“This life sha … na Portable they trend Dija.. Wow wow wow.”

oladimeji_luxury_gold_store:

“@portablebaeby Many many inspiration zeh nation if there carry India musician come zeh will kill the beat for them na grace way no dey disgrace ride on papa.”

horlihano1010:

“Omo Spyro know get sense ooo he just lose the opportunity from portable. ❤️ this guy too good ABEG.”

iamdemperor:

“Portable on love song multi skilled.”

lagosmostbeautifulgirl:

“5th time playing this song today. Portable did justice to this song… more of this tune will earn him much more respect.”

pslimtv232:

“All of them knew portable Dey hot on social media.”

flamezyofficial_:

“Dijah dey very lucky. 10Million For Featuring! Price just went up.”

horlhar_75:

“Omoh this guy deh sing Ajeh.”

tdrayy98_ybnl:

“This guy de sing.”

mamame_nani:

“Omo see goosebumps.”

Classic_og_fundz:

“Omoh this portable verse mad oo.”

dncmusicmgt:

“@portablebaeby God has repositioned you at the centre stage.”

aeedriz:

“ portable the lover boy.”

