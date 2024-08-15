Nigerian superstar Wizkid’s baby mama and talent manager, Jada P, gave a TED talk on atc of thinking

In a concise post shared on Elon Musk’s X, the mum of two spoke on the powerful influence our thoughts have on our lives

She further pointed out that the way we think shapes who we are and how we feel; however, many read different meanings to it, as it showed in their reactions

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid’s baby mama and talent manager Jada P, has spurred conflicting reactions online.

The music executive decided to motivate her fans and followers with some words on the marble.

The mum of three took to Elon Musk’s X to speak on the importance of thinking positively and being mindful of what we feed our thoughts.

Jada wrote:

“We are all products of our thoughts. This is a reminder to think POSITIVELY.”

See Jada’s post below:

Jada P’s post spurs reactions online

Many who came across Jada’s post read different meanings to it, while others found means to troll her.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@ulot_szn:

"Go and rest somewhere , no be motivation we go chop."

@YoungGeeOD:

"We’re making it possible."

genzbadie1._:

"She is bigger than Davido and Chioma Button>>>>"

@realestos:

"Na why I Dey positive say morayo go drop soon."

scope_blog:

"Jada is bigger than Davido!"

katedun80:

"Better than BBL wife. Jada for life."

pr_tty_an_gel:

"If God had brought you back home safely from work today, give him an heart ."

zaza_mula222:

"Chai wizkid beating done make this woman old pass her age."

@keshe_30BG:

"No go find husband marry na 2024 be this ooh."

@BigAzooh:

"Mama zion you just the make my day with your sweet word post."

@1blaqGod:

And we're like God ( Keeper,saver, giver, teacher, soul lifter, to each other. Thanks from blaqsheep. More love."

temijosh_22:

"beauty n brain ....if u no respect this woman ...u no sabi good woman normally...wahallahi."

dammysparklestv:

"Your papa in your boyfriend voice 😂 tell him I sent you back to him lol."

