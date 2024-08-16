A video shared by Nigerian philanthropist Asherkine, where he took a Nigerian bus driver for a shopping spree, has gone viral

The viral video of the philanthropist/content creator has left many netizens in awe with how much he spent on groceries, foodstuff and wear as he filled the driver's mini-bus to the brim

However, the highlight of the shopping spree was when Asherkine got to meet the bus driver's family and gifted the man's son and daughter a new phone, but there was more to come

The Nigerian social media space has been buzzing over the last few hours after a video of famous content creator Asherkine taking a Danfo bus driver on a shopping spree went viral.

Asherkine is famous for his philanthropic activities, where he goes on Nigerian streets and helps regular struggling people.

Nigeria content creator Asherkine has broke the internet after a video of him taking an Igbo Danfo driver on shopping went viral. Photo credit: @asherkine



He takes them out on a treat, buys them essential household items, or even shopping for clothes.

However, Asherkine's latest humanitarian act has caught the eye more because of some unusual facts about the Danfo driver in focus and the type of personality he portrays on social media.

Wife of man Asherkine helped claims to be single

After the video of Asherkine taking the Danfo driver on a shopping spree and spending over N1.7m, the philanthropist met Mr Segun's wife and his kids.

Netizens, in response to the viral clip, went online to dig up the social media page of Mr Segun's wife. They found out that she had been claiming to be a single woman on Facebook for years.

She also claimed to have been co-parenting with her ex-husband even though they live in the same house.

Segun Anozie, an Igbo man, noted that he had been married to his wife for over 17 years, but his marriage had suffered greatly over the last few years.

He noted that the reason for his marriage issues was that his office work could no longer adequately meet his family's needs.

Netizens have reacted to the viral clip with so much focus on Tina Anozie, the wife of the Danfo driver and how she has been portraying herself on social media.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail Asherkine's video with bus driver

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@ugoccie:

"See how he never bought anything for himself. He had his family on his mind the whole time."

@uchesegun__:

"Love it. My name is Segun, and I'm from Abia state. Love it when I see igbo bearing yoruba names. Or vice versa."

@olar.h:

"This was so amazing. You are blessed."

@crazeclown:

"Sooo soooo beautiful."

@moradeyo.x:

"Omo! First of all I must commend the man🙌❤️See his beautiful family."

@adekunleosilaja:

"God bless you, I can’t resist but to comment. This is not content - you answered a prayer. Bless you."

@nath_oluwadamilola:

"The man was working for his family."

@ama_reginald:

"Another day crying with strangers on the internet."

@cheersbyeji:

"It’s very obvious the man is taking care of his family."

@taymesan_:

"Cold catch me!!!!"

