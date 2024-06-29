A Nigerian man took to the streets to offer free rides and money, an act of kindness captured in a video that quickly went viral

In the video, the man can be seen boarding a large lorry with several others, and later, he is shown distributing money, much to their delight

He didn't stop there, the man also ordered rides online, gifting the drivers with cash and additionally, he approached a stranger and generously gave her a bag of goodies

A heartwarming video of a Nigerian man spreading kindness has taken the internet by storm.

The video shows the man boarding a large truck with several others and then distributing money to them, sparking joy and gratitude.

Kind man surprises strangers. Photo credit: @asherkine

Source: TikTok

His generosity didn't end there. He also booked rides online, surprising the drivers with cash gifts. Additionally, he approached a stranger on the street and handed her a bag filled with goodies.

This touching display of goodwill has captivated viewers around the world, inspiring many to pay it forward, as shared by @theasherkine.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Oluwadamilola said:

“Even if nah blood money asherkine do him suppose still make heaven.”

Toyosi:

“Na you know why u carry Uber, Asherkine do party for us inside bus today.”

Perfume vendor:

“Asherkine for president abeg.”

Munaluch:

“Thanks for today asherkine, wish to see u again.”

Amafedo:

“Wait o Asherkine no go chivido wedding o.”

Iykon:

“Omo, why people no go love this guy? Asherkine, as you are giving out in this hard times, your pocket no go run dry.”

Nirvana:

“Asherkine is there is any other suitable word to say thank you,I would be using it right now but all i know is that the mercies of the lord shall not skip your household.”

Michael:

“Mr asherkine one day I know I will see you one on one.”

Iseoluwa:

“Asherkine when are you going to contest for president? Thanks on behave those you've shown love I know one day you will remember adamawa.”

Kholen:

“I just love hearing that wagwan geng at the beginning of your videos…Ion know but it feels good.”

9inee Fashion Hub:

“Asherkine for governor of Lagos e deh share joy.”

Adeleyekhally omolade:

“Asherkine for president seh.”

Israel:

“Dem really say who go help you nor go stress you.”

Mazzy brown:

“Where dis guy dey see money.”

MhizArike211:

“May Allah continues to bless you asherkine and more love for you.”

