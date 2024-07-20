A Nigerian lady has shared her pain on social media after missing the chance to relate with Asherkine

According to the lady, the popular content creator visited her school but didn't look in her direction as she desired

While sharing her pain on social media, she pleaded with Asherkine to come back another day specially for her

A Nigerian lady has narrated her disappointing experience after seeing Asherkine, a popular content creator, at her school.

Despite being present during his visit, the lady felt overlooked and ignored, as Asherkine did not acknowledge her in the way she had hoped.

Lady in pain as Asherkine fails to notice her Photo credit: @nikkuieyo11/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady laments after seeing Asherkine's in school

Asherkine, known for his generosity and kindness, had visited the lady's school, causing excitement among the students.

However, she felt sad when he left without caring about her presence and she pleaded with him to return to the school, specifically to meet her.

The lady, identified as @nikkuieyo11 on TikTok, shared a video confirming Asherkine's presence at her school.

She captioned the video:

"Asherkine was in my school today but he didn't look my face and even got angry and left. Asherkine, please come back for me."

Asherkine's reputation as a generous content creator has earned him a massive following, with many hoping to benefit from his kindness one day.

Reactions as lady shares experience with Asherkine

Netizens stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@favourite said:

"He found Nuella already. He no want another person."

@Preshnice said:

"She and Nuella don already plan that stuff wey dem just do. Don’t be fooled."

@ELMA said:

"That imo girl don spoil market for us."

@City said:

"Nigerian girls and hunger 5&6. E no pass make he buy them food ooo."

@zahrah reacted:

"See what that Nuella has done. Me I just see it as selfishness ooo,na the same girl Davido dash 5 million and now she wan tie our dearie asherkine."

@David stated:

"It’s not that the fact that he got angry is that he’s getting irritated at u guys stalking him up and down the guy just wants to make the world a better place so just leave am abeg."

@Mary R. Campbell said:

"Just today wey I no come school ashekrine lap school like wetin dey zuzu."

@Empress added:

"Why be say na when I never resume yabatech back he come come."

