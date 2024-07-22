Singer Teni reacted to what she was told when she entered the United Kingdom, and she heeded the advice she was given

She said when some citizens of the country saw her, they were surprised that she was wearing her expensive neck chain

They informed her that she could be stabbed for wearing the expensive items and she had to hide them

Nigerian singer Teniola Apata, aka Teni, has opened up on what some people in the United Kingdom told her when she arrived.

According to the Billionaire crooner, she felt since she was a star, she could wear her expensive chain on her neck.

However, she was informed that she could get hurt because those who stab others are outside. It wasn't long before she took the advice.

She stated that she did not have a bouncer or police, and because she loved her life, she began to walk gently in the country.

Besides, she jokingly said that no one should stab her. She added some funny words to the video, which got her colleagues and fans laughing.

Teni speaks about plans for Tiwa Savage

Legit.ng earlier reported that singer Teniola appeared not to be pleased with the silence amongst females in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The artist made her displeasure known via her Instagram live video held on Monday, April 29, 2024.

As a result of the silence, Teni has revealed her intention to jump into an unwarranted beef with her senior colleague, Tiwa Savage.

