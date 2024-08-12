Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of P-Square’s ex-wife, Anita, has broken her silence on social media

The mum of three shared a cryptic post amid the ongoing issues between Peter, Paul and Jude Okoye on social media

Anita’s strange post had netizens trying to decipher what she meant and who her words were directed at

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of P-Square aka Rudeboy’s ex-wife, Anita Okoye, is making headlines after breaking her social media silence.

Recall that the Okoyes trended online after Peter finally reacted emotionally to his twin brother’s claims about him and also exposed their elder brother, Jude Okoye and his wife, Ifeoma’s involvement in the scandal.

Fans react as Paul Okoye's ex-wife Anita shares cryptic post. Photos: @anita_okoye, @judeengees

Source: Instagram

Shortly after Peter Okoye’s post, in which he reacted to the EFCC arrest allegations, went viral, Paul’s ex-wife shared a cryptic post on social media.

On her Instagram stories, the mum of three posted a video of rapper Cardi B laughing hysterically, accompanied by a caption that seemed to carry a heavy message.

The caption read:

“When they mad cause they can’t figure out how you’re still being blessed after they’ve created fake narratives, lied and slandered your name.”

See a screen recording of Anita’s post below:

Netizens react to Anita Okoye’s post

As expected, Paul Okoye’s ex-wife drew the attention of many with her post. Many netizens started to debate over who she was referring to. However, the majority seemed convinced that it was her reaction to the P-Square, Jude Okoye drama.

Read some of their comments below:

Luchi_lingeries:

“So Las Las cynthia Morgan was never mad after all.”

luxe.fhn:

“I think she’s referring to her ex husband here. She’s supporting Peter. Cuz Paul lied. It’s well with that family ❤️.”

M_jpricelesshairs:

“She's talking to all of you that judged her without knowing the truth.”

Nosadeborah:

“Cynthia Morgan was right about Jude….Una Dey say she kolo.”

Glorynickofficial:

“I think she's referring to her ex husband because yesterday she posted peter children and herself stating my children and I she tagged peter and his wife and they reposted.”

_sueldelioness:

“How does this post she shared concern anything going on with the brothers? 🤦‍♀️”

ceo_yemadexoil:

“That Jude is the real Judas!”

anosike_emmanuel_c:

“She's in support of Peter. Cos they are still close n she knows more than y'all.”

Ogesandra:

“Rudeboy has a problem, it’s only a matter of time before Ivy shares in her pain.”

Aforlene_:

“Basically Cynthia Morgan was right about Jude, hmmm 🤔.”

Donbaaz:

“Why is she still answering okoye though?”

Paul Okoye and Anita unfollow each other

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy, and his ex-wife, Anita Okoye, were the centre of social media discussion after they appeared to fall out.

This came as the former couple, who officially divorced in 2022, unfollowed each other on the popular photo-sharing platform Instagram.

Before unfollowing each other, the former couple had kept things amicable as they celebrated one another on social media.

Source: Legit.ng