Ronami, one of the sisters of Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy has revealed her manner if resolving issues with her brother

It is common knowledge that Burna Boy goes on Elon Musk's platform, X, to rant about certain things at times using his sibling's phones

Whenever his tweets get out of hand, Ronami deletes them, which results in conflict between the siblings

Ronami Ogulu, Burna Boy's sister, has shared some of her personal relationship with the singer in an interview.

Media personality Mayowa asked Ronami, who also serves as the music star's stylist, about some aspects of her relationship with her brother.

Ronami opened up about resolving issues with Burna Boy.

Source: Instagram

Mayowa wanted to know how Ronami handles her brother whenever she deletes his tweets, and he gets angry.

It is no longer news that Burna Boy loves to speak his mind, which is one reason he is not allowed to tweet freely.

However, on rare occasions, he gets away with sharing his thoughts freely online, and when his siblings find out, they delete his tweets.

According to Ronami, whenever this happens, and both parties are upset, they leave things as they are, as they are not siblings who go through the official apology stage.

A video recording sighted by Legit.ng shows the singer being chased around after he attempts to log in on Twitter.

Fans react to Ronami's interview

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@Dycocoo:

"It was common knowledge she is the one deleting those tweets."

@glory_city_gurl:

"Burna boy is the real African brother that will enter your room, use your perfumes,turn off your lights and leave the doors open."

@OvieOfDelta:

"Na odogwu she dey call Damini just like that."

@MissClara_G:

"I always knew she’s the one always deleting Burna tweets."

@1hundred_x_100:

"The fact that he stands by the decision of his family members will forever be an up point for me."

@Vickytarian1:

"Watched the whole of this interview and bruh that family have been well organized and balling right from the beginning."

@__hush4pf:

"I too love that family."

@naijascoopblog:

"Baba wan shake everywhere again."

@djmagicbeatz:

"It’s good that way, they know their brother is troublesome."

Ronami says their team members are crazy

Nigerian singer Burna Boy’s sister, Ronami Ogulu, recently spoke on what it means to be on their team.

In a recent interview, the young lady likened Burna Boy and their mother, Bose Ogulu’s temperament.

Ronami added that practically every team member is a little crazy, and it works for them.

