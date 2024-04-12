Nigerian music superstar Burna Boy continues to set the pace with his global dominance as an African artist

A recent piece released by the fashion magazine Essence named Burna Boy as one of the top 10 Charming Men of the Moment globally

The piece broke down in detail why it named Burna Boy as one of the most alluring men alive and why he is the perfect ladies' man

Nigeria's International Afro-fusion artiste, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, recently trended as he makes Essence's top 10 Most Alluring Men of the Moment.

The magazine spoke about Burna Boy's big-than-life persona and how his presence would light up any room or stage he stepped into.

Nigerian singer Burna Boy was recently named one of the Most Alluring men alive. Photo credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

According to Essence, a lifestyle, fashion, beauty and entertainment magazine, the African Giant is one of the most alluring men alive.

Why Burna Boy?

In its piece, Essence explained why Burna Boy made it to its list for 2024. The article discussed the singer's physical attributes and described him as the perfect specimen.

It was also noted that Burna Boy's African swag is one of the reasons why he always stands out. Essence further shared that his charming persona and ability to command attention even when he is not even trying makes him an impeccable specimen of a man.

Essence also touched on the singer's clean and well-groomed beard as one of his best physical attributes.

Read the full article below:

Reactions trail Essence's article about Burna Boy

Here are some of the comments that trailed Essence's article about Burna Boy:

@praiseoghre:

"Can their fave ever."

@Immidexco10:

"Burnaboy is actually using his money to buy right to a magazine cover . Sexest men of the moment ke."

@Tunjiolawuyi:

"This inexger as e be oo ..sexest man of the moment ke? Burna boy? lol, Jst lol."

@Oscar12761347:

"Them think say na by to rub dye for bald hair dey line am."

@Ocdion2:

"This can’t be real."

@reemorelove:

"I’m a sxy man you know? All over the world the girls wanna ….. me."

@EzekielKingsly:

"Gucci who? Gucci mane made the list and Eminem ain't on the list? Sharaout to my niggur Gucci."

@nobleegroup:

"Even the Essence crooner wasn't listed."

@karma_jfk:

"Davido fans can’t relate lol.. I like Davido sha."

@Katyy19346640:

"No lie detected. But shey Gorilla dey fine?"

@Iam_AKne:

"Even the pesin wey sing essence no make the Essence list."

