A popular Nigerian clergyman and televangelist, Identified as Pastor Eddy, has sparked massive reactions online

During a recent TikTok Live stream, Pastor Eddy spoke about a spiritual water that costs over $50k, which he prepared specially to help solve the problems of Nigerians

The controversial clergyman bragged during the viral Livestream that "Way Forward Water" can cure any illness or disability, and it brings unprecedented success to whoever uses it

A fast-rising Nigerian clergyman and televangelist, popularly known as Pastor Eddy, has sparked massive reactions online after a recent video of his sermons went viral.

In the viral clip, Pastor Eddy spoke about having metaphysical powers that he could conjure and use to help people who come to his church for help.

Nigerian clergyman Pastor Eddy advertises his special miracle water worth over $50k. Photo credit: @omada_endurancee

Over the last few months, Pastor Eddy's popularity and influence have grown significantly on TikTok.

He is famous for his aggressive and no-nonsense style of preaching. During a recent Livestream session he held, Pastor Eddy spoke about having a unique spiritual water that could cure any illness, disease, infection and disability in the world but would only sell it to people who attend his church.

How much is Eddy's special water?

While on the livestream, Pastor Eddy revealed that anyone who wants to buy his 'Way Forward Water' would cost $50,000.

Pastor Eddy announced his Way Forward Water weeks after VDM called out Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin for selling a Miracle Water.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Prophet Fufeyin dragged VDM to court for defamation but withdrew the case.

Here is the video of the new clergyman claiming to have a special miracle water:

Reactions trail Pastor Eddy's special water

See some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@i.am.vonny:

"Such a proud beggar."

@r17n13:

"This guy na cruise and na life comedian."

@urhoboangel:

"So person get $50,000 naim he or she go buy "way forward" water??😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Normally na cruise this guy dey catch unto gifts wey he dey receive for TIKTOK... I love his content."

@joyce_pius_:

"His just catching cruise on TikTok for gifts that he will turn to money."

@ucrozay:

"Ok daddy give all the church members I will pay."

@missfamousofficial:

"This has to be a joke cos wth."

@teeto__olayeni:

"This is one kind of video someone mustn’t see first thing in the morning."

@callme_unique_dee:

"Go and use the water to wash your dark knuckle first so it can mash with your face."

@official_lulisparkln:

"Wetin be this."

@cyn_szn_:

"This pastor na yahoo boy ooo, he Dey even smoke cana."

