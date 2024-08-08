VDM Storms Disability Home to Test Prophet Jeremiah’s Healing Water Amid Clergy’s Lawsuit: “Wahala”
- Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman went viral online after he shared a video of himself visiting a disability community in Abuja
- The controversial act revealed that he ordered a significant amount of Prophet Jeremiah's healing water to try it on a number of physically challenged
- VDM, however, noted that this was in reaction to the lawsuit the man of God filled against him for criticising his latest miracle project
Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman (VDM), has strategically responded to Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin's lawsuit against him.
The clergyman filed a N1 billion lawsuit and sought a restraining order against VDM after the activist criticised the pastor for launching his miracle water project.
In response to the lawsuit, VDM decided to test Jeremiah's products. He received a delivery of supplies he had previously ordered from Prophet Fufeyin and then went to a store to purchase food items before visiting a community of disabled people in Abuja.
MI Abaga's new photo with basketball sensation Chiney Ogwumike spurs comments: "Looks disrespectful"
VDM provided the physically challenged individuals with miracle water to drink. They took turns drinking it, but nothing extraordinary happened by the end of the day.
Sharing the video online, he wrote:
"I have gone to test prophet Jeremiah omoto fufeyin healing water on the blind and physical disabilities at the biggest disability home in the whole of Abuja @prophetjeremiahomoto na so e Dey work?"
See the clip below:
Verydarkman spurs reactions online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
dkokopee:
"Darki Send me one Water abeg, make I use am wash eye to see WHERE THE MONEY DEY!…. Darki you too dark abeg."
uche_vina:
"I like pettiness fr. An eye for an eye.."
wolewolfvisuals:
"Jeremiah don buy market."
mr_charge1:
"What if the thing start healing within 3 days."
@Gene_Anyi:
This man too like trouble oo
jklassy7:
😂😂 christianity already turn to be a Joke💛 God safe African
donkarlotti':
Vdm don bring evidence already to present for court....Don't play... you will leurnnnnnn
dbsmartthebarber:
" I too love this guy 👏👏 DONT PLAY OR YOU LEARN THE HARD WAY !!!"
aveecol_ewagoyin_and_bread:
The full meaning of VDm is VOICE of D MASSES (VDM)
Prophet Jeremiah unveils spiritual shirts, others
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Prophet Jeremiah unveiled a miracle soap, spiritual shirt, perfume, and mustard seed.
The cleric spoke about his spiritual items in a viral video.
“The t-shirt I’m referring to—now listen carefully—is something I want you to understand. That’s why the Bible mentions Zechariah 3," he said.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.