Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman went viral online after he shared a video of himself visiting a disability community in Abuja

The controversial act revealed that he ordered a significant amount of Prophet Jeremiah's healing water to try it on a number of physically challenged

VDM, however, noted that this was in reaction to the lawsuit the man of God filled against him for criticising his latest miracle project

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman (VDM), has strategically responded to Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin's lawsuit against him.

The clergyman filed a N1 billion lawsuit and sought a restraining order against VDM after the activist criticised the pastor for launching his miracle water project.

VDM reacted to Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin's N1bn lawsuit. Credit: @verydarkblackman, @prophetjeremiahomoto

In response to the lawsuit, VDM decided to test Jeremiah's products. He received a delivery of supplies he had previously ordered from Prophet Fufeyin and then went to a store to purchase food items before visiting a community of disabled people in Abuja.

VDM provided the physically challenged individuals with miracle water to drink. They took turns drinking it, but nothing extraordinary happened by the end of the day.

Sharing the video online, he wrote:

"I have gone to test prophet Jeremiah omoto fufeyin healing water on the blind and physical disabilities at the biggest disability home in the whole of Abuja @prophetjeremiahomoto na so e Dey work?"

See the clip below:

Verydarkman spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dkokopee:

"Darki Send me one Water abeg, make I use am wash eye to see WHERE THE MONEY DEY!…. Darki you too dark abeg."

uche_vina:

"I like pettiness fr. An eye for an eye.."

wolewolfvisuals:

"Jeremiah don buy market."

mr_charge1:

"What if the thing start healing within 3 days."

@Gene_Anyi:

This man too like trouble oo

jklassy7:

😂😂 christianity already turn to be a Joke💛 God safe African

donkarlotti':

Vdm don bring evidence already to present for court....Don't play... you will leurnnnnnn

dbsmartthebarber:

" I too love this guy 👏👏 DONT PLAY OR YOU LEARN THE HARD WAY !!!"

aveecol_ewagoyin_and_bread:

The full meaning of VDm is VOICE of D MASSES (VDM)

