Social media activist Verydarkman has shared another video of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin marketing his Red Sea water

The clip was recorded in 2019 as the clergy tried to convince peeps to buy from him and the things the water will do for them

The activist said that the case has not been withdrawn, as he boasted of meeting him in court as many believe

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has shared more video and bragged that he has evidence against Prophet Jeremiah Funfeyin.

Legit.ng had reported that Prophet Fufeyin had sued VDM for accusing him of selling miracle soap and other products.

Verydarkman shares more video of Prophet Fufeyin. Photo credit@verydarkblacman/@prophetjeremiahomoto_fufeyin

Source: Instagram

In a new video shared by the activist, he noted that he has more evidence against the clergy. He noted that the recording was made in 2019.

According to the controversial activist, the video was recorded in December 2018 and God shocked the world with the pandemic in 2019 that Fufeyin also had to shut down his church too.

Fufeyin advertises Red Sea water

In the clip, the clergy was advertising his Red Sea water. He said that the water could be mixed with bathing water, and it will heal the sick. He also noted that it can be used for children.

He admonished his fans to cross over with him by using the water.

Verydarkman also said that the case filed against him by Fufeyin has not been withdrawn.

See the video here:

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin speaks about soap

Legit.ng had reported that a video of Prophet Fufeyin speaking about his miracle soap being government-approved trended online.

The cleric, who has launched different products, disclosed in the video that the miracle soap has a NAFDAC number. He also said that he used the soap, and it works well for him too.

Some netizens suggested that Prophet Jeremiah's action was a move to keep the likes of Verydarkman away from his business.

