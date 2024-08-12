Daddy Freeze has reacted to the viral video of the miracle performed by Pastor Jerry Eze during his Prayer Conference in the UK

During the event, a small girl stood up from her wheelchair and walked for the first time, the family of the girl were all happy as they ran round the field

Reacting to it, Daddy Freeze said it was a weak miracle and challenged him to raise the likes of Mohbad, Onyeka and Mr Ibu

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, has met the wrath of New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) members over his comment about the miracle Pastor Jerry Eze performed during his UK Prayer Conference.

The clergy, who is the founder of the movement, had done a Prayer Conference in the UK and a little girl stood up from her wheelchair for the first time to walk.

Daddy Freeze reacts to Pastor Jerry Eze's conference. Photo credit @daddyfreeze/@streamsofjoys/@onyekaonweu

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the miracle, the man battling with a N5million adultery suit said that it was a weak miracle, and he mocked the followers of the clergy.

Daddy Freeze challenges Pastor Jerry

Challenging Pastor Jerry Eze, the media personality, who gifted his wife, luxury gifts said that Pastor Jerry Eze should raise the dead.

He noted that iconic singer Onyeka Onwenu was already in the grave, whilewise comic actor, Mr Ibu, he asked the clergy to raise people like that.

See the post here :

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed what Daddy Freeze said about pastor Jerry. Here are some of the comments below:

@dedukeosy:

"Daddy Freeze and his Gospel of Ignorance. He sure has no issues dining with Yahoo Pastor for UK."

@sheddyoflagos:

"Na who never experience the mercy and touch of God in desperate times they listen to daddy freeze , anyways God still loves freeze regardless of his ways."

@ecy_eseosa:

"No pastor Jerry’s slander will be tolerated."

@funmigbite:

"Will you say marraige can't work because it didn't work for you?"

@chyddo:

"This man is not a believer, he is not just ridiculing pastors but he is always undermining the power of God. No true christian acts this way."

@imade_osawaru:

"Mumu man."

@ijeoma_oriaku:

"How many miracles did Jesus do in his home town."

@official_sampaz:

"There is nothing like a weak miracle, brother God using man to minister to people's needs wasn't weak, you don't have to theologies everything , we bless God for the miracles."

@_tosinadeusi:

"That's why we're Nigerians. 1Million certificates no common sense."

Daddy Freeze tackles Pastor Adeboye

Legit.ng had reported that the outspoken OAP once again stirred up a major conversation online as he goes after Nigerian clergymen.

The religious critic, in a video, stirred reactions online as he tackled Nigerian pastors, noting that he had never seen them perform true miracles.

Daddy Freeze's comment is coming as a counter to Pastor Adeboye's snow miracle in Colorado some years back.

Source: Legit.ng