More videos from Pastor Jerry Eze's NSPPD UK conference have continued to emerge on social media

In a trending video, a British soldier was seen shedding tears as he testified to receiving healing at the prayer ground

The video has spurred comments from Pastor Femi Lazarus, Tonto Dikeh, among other prominent figures in the country

Pastor Jerry Eze of Streams of Joy International has continued to make headlines over videos from his “New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration” (NSPPD) conference in Twickenham Stadium, UK.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the cleric couldn't hold back the tears as a young girl, confined to a wheelchair due to cerebral palsy, was healed and walked for the first time.

British soldier speaks about back pain at Jerry Eze's UK conference. Credit: @jerryeze

Source: Instagram

More videos of some worshippers who attended the prayer conference have emerged online.

British soldier testifies at Pastor Jerry Eze's prayer conference

A man who revealed he is in the British army was spotted with his identity card as he testified to being healed from back pain.

"I have been suffering from back pains for a long time, I have seen specialists, I can't feel it anymore," he said in the clip

Another clip showed a lady, who has been working with crutches for five years, walking alone at Pastor Jerry's prayer conference.

Watch the video of people testifying at Pastor Jerry Eze's UK prayer conference

Tonto Dikeh, others react to video from Pastor Jerry Eze's UK conference

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

tontolet:

"JESUS DID IT."

fa_titi:

"PJ said “Over Where”. God abeg, na this kind Holy Commotion i dey find."

eyebreakdrules:

"Jesus embarrass me with a miracle that will sound like a lie."

femilazarus1:

"Good God."

preyeodede:

"No wonder the devil is going mad. More testimonies please so that the devil’s spinal cord will be totally shattered."

i_jaay__:

"If you like, doubt God! I don talk my own finish."

tatascaritas:

"Tears in Daddy Freeze’s eye with his yellow face . God forgive me."

Mercy Chinwo ministers at Pastor Jerry Eze's conference

Meanwhile. Legit.ng also reported that Mercy Chinwo was one of the two gospel singers who ministered at Pastor Jerry Eze's UK Conference.

The gospel singer shared videos and pictures from her powerful ministration.

Mercy's ministration saw fans and netizens talking about her voice.

Source: Legit.ng