Amid the recent controversies surrounding Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin and his miracle products a Nigerian lady has come to testify to the power of the pastor's special water

Days after Prophet Fufeyin dragged social media activist Verydarkman to court in a N1 billion lawsuit, people have started coming out to testify to the powers of the pastor's special water

A Nigerian lady who claimed to be based in Warri shared her experience after using Prophet Fufeyin's miracle water and how it ruined her family

The name of the Nigerian clergyman, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, continues to make headlines after his recent online and offline battle with social media activist Verydarkman.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Verydarkman called out the clergyman for selling an unregistered product to Nigerians while claiming it has miraculous powers.

A Nigerian lady has come out to testify against Prophet Fufeyin's miracle water amid his issues with VDM. Photo credit: @gossipmillnaija/@prophetjeremiahfufeyin

We also reported when the clergyman fired back at VDM, dragging him to court in an N1bn lawsuit. However, days after suing the social media activist, Prophet Fufeyin rushed back to court to withdraw his case against VDM.

Nigerian lady testifies against Prophet Fufeyin

Amid the controversy, a Nigerian lady has testified to the powers and efficacy of Prophet Fufeyin's miracle water.

The young lady accused the clergyman of being a hoax. She alleged that his miracle water is fake and it doesn't work.

She also noted that since her family started attending Prophet Fufeyin's church, things had gone south for them.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail lady's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip as lady makes jarring revelations abouit Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin:

@hypemanjerry:

"I’m sorry to say this, but look at the man very well. Does he look like someone that is normal?"

@_tony.pa:

"You know how many homes pastors don destroy."

@iamkingdinero1:

"Abeg na IJAW MAN , not URHOBO."

@officialogvictor:

"This man go Dey regret why him reason vdm matter reach court."

@usendollar:

"Prophet Jeremiah has reached the End of the Tunnel, and sadly it's Very Dark."

@rosythrone:

"Pastors have ruined lot of homes with their fake prophesies. Even with all this, lot of people won’t learn."

@_toby_loba:

"This pastor too dey involved in controversies."

@godstime_larryii:

"Nothing like Catholic Church."

@andy_kool:

"Today I wan curse those wey no like VDM, may Fire Thunder all of una wey dislike VDM. Amen."

@certifiedangel1_:

"You can pray yourself out of any difficult situation.. all you need is faith and believe.. stop running around for miracles."

VDM tests Fufeyin's products on people with disability

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman (VDM) strategically responded to Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin's lawsuit against him.

VDM decided to test Jeremiah's products. He received delivery of supplies he had previously ordered from Prophet Fufeyin and then went to a store to purchase food items before visiting a community of disabled people in Abuja.

