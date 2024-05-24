Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is a happy mom as she recently took to her social media handle to celebrate the university graduation of her last child, Micheal

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Omotola noted how happy she was to see her lastborn finish university with flying colours

The actress, who is a mother of four, was in California along with her other kids to celebrate with Micheal Ekeinde as he officially becomes a university graduate

Nollywood actress, singer and activist Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde recently created a stir online after a clip of her attending her son's graduation ceremony in the United States of America went viral.

In the trending clip on social media, the movie star was seen jumping for joy as her last child officially became a university graduate.

Nollywood star Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde recently trended online after a clip of her son graduating from university went viral. Photo credit: @realomosexy

The actress once revealed a while back that one of her reasons for stepping away from Nollywood was to focus on raising her kids.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has four kids: a daughter and three boys.

Omosexy showers prayers on her son

In the caption of her post, the movie star showered her son, Michael, with prayers. The actress was in California with her other kids to support Michael Ekeinde.

The young man left his mum feeling emotional as he bagged a degree in Arts, Cinemas and Television.

Read an excerpt of what Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's caption below:

"Congratulations @michael_ekeinde! What a Beautiful Fun Graduation ! Please join us in wishing Micky boy a great Life ahead . Thanks."

Watch the moment Omotola's son got his certificate below:

Reactions as Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates son's graduation

Omotola shares secret of her 27-year marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Omotola Jalade Ekeinde shared some secrets that have kept her marriage for the past 27 years.

The actress stated in an interview that her marriage to Captain Matthew Ekeinde had lasted because she did not stand shoulder-to-shoulder with her husband.

She added that a woman would be respected by her man if she submitted to him. The film star also said women should not claim equality with their men.

