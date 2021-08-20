Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s first son became a year older on Friday, August 20, and he celebrated with some of his cute pictures

Sharing some of the photos on her Instagram page, the thespian expressed love to her son, as she said he’s greatly admired

While maintaining that her first son is the most hardworking man he ever knows, Jalade-Ekeinde went on to pray that he achieves more in life

Nollywood veteran actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has posted a series of jaw-dropping pictures of her first son, Captain E, who became a year older today.

Celebrating Captain E’s birthday, Jalade-Ekeinde said she’s yet to meet a focused and hardworking man like her son.

Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates her son on his birthday. Photo Credit: @realomosexy

Source: Instagram

While expressing her love for him, the actress went on to pray that all the works that the celebrant has been doing behind closed doors pay off soon.

Read the post below

Friends and fans celebrate Jalade-Ekeinde’s son’s birthday

The actress' post attracted reactions from her fans, who took to her Instagram page to celebrate her son.

Read some of their birthday wishes below:

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s daughter secures new job

Princess, one of the Nollywood thespian’s daughters, took to social media to announce her new job.

In a social media post in which she made the disclosure, the 24-year-old struck a post in her new office, as she prayed to be successful in the tasks ahead.

Soon after sharing the good news, Princess’ mother’s fans thronged her Instagram page to pray for her.

