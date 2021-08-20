Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shares Jaw-Dropping Pictures of Her First Son As He Celebrates Birthday
- Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s first son became a year older on Friday, August 20, and he celebrated with some of his cute pictures
- Sharing some of the photos on her Instagram page, the thespian expressed love to her son, as she said he’s greatly admired
- While maintaining that her first son is the most hardworking man he ever knows, Jalade-Ekeinde went on to pray that he achieves more in life
Nollywood veteran actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has posted a series of jaw-dropping pictures of her first son, Captain E, who became a year older today.
Celebrating Captain E’s birthday, Jalade-Ekeinde said she’s yet to meet a focused and hardworking man like her son.
While expressing her love for him, the actress went on to pray that all the works that the celebrant has been doing behind closed doors pay off soon.
Read the post below
Friends and fans celebrate Jalade-Ekeinde’s son’s birthday
The actress' post attracted reactions from her fans, who took to her Instagram page to celebrate her son.
Read some of their birthday wishes below:
Iamnino_b:
“Woww! Happy birthday bro! More life & prosperity. May the rest of your already beautiful life be the best of it.”
Amarakanu:
“Happy Birthday to your Day 1 August babies are the bomb.”
Bodataiye_oniyakuya:
“Happy birthday to him.”
Iroegbujaneth:
“Happiest/ Blessed birthday to your hardworking son.”
Grace_conteh82:
“Happy blessed birthday.”
Officialtoyinadewale:
“Birthday Blessings To You Dear Son more life and more blessings Ijmn.”
Lolo1_lolly_official:
“Happy blessed birthday dear.”
Ifunanya_nwafor_:
“Happy birthday dear age gracefully.”
Lizzy_ade1234:
“Happy birthday to him,shared d same date with my first son too,,he is 25 today...wishing him long life and prosperity.”
