Comedian Bovi has reacted to a viral video of a woman tearing her husband's international passport

The comedian shared how he has been handling his passport ever since the incident

Bovi's action has spurred funny comments from fans, including celebrities, as many vowed to report to his wife

Popular comedian Bovi Ugboma has joined Nigerians in reacting to a trending video showing a woman destroying her husband’s Nigerian passport at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

The woman, Mrs Igiebor, was seen tearing her husband’s Nigerian Standard Passport shortly after landing at the Lagos Airport.

Comedian Bovi shares photos of him with his passport. Credit:@officialbovi/gettyimage/Aaftab Sheikh passport

While the viral video sparked concern among online users, Bovi's response to the incident has left people talking.

Bovi's reaction to viral video

The comedian who has taken action to safeguard his international passport revealed he would never let it leave his sight.

Sharing funny pictures of him sleeping with his passport, Bovi wrote:

"E get Wetin go happen to person own, you go start to value your own more. Never to leave my sight!!"

See comedian Bovi's post below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Nigeria Immigration Service has launched a probe into the incident.

Celebs, others react to comedian Bovi's post

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

etinosaofficial:

"I'm going to call madam to help you HOLD them."

hee_vee_ay:

"Na me hold my full family own. I no go shock if my husband ask for him own today."

foma_kerewi:

"@krisasimonye will never do this to you, no fear . Besides, you na correct husband and father."

official.alexo:

"The Bovvvvv, I nor blame you jare, but even if na skit that woman and her husband do, for tearing that passport, na wahala she spell so. She never know something yet. Her brain go soon reset. Mtchww!"

