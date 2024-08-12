Actress Destiny Etiko is celebrating a new age and it was an opportunity for her to show off her love for breathtaking outfits

The beautiful celebrant rocked an exquisite dress with sequins and rhinestones, and she combined it with a gorgeous hat

She described herself as charming and prayed for laughter, blessings, and endless opportunities on her special day

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko clocked a new age on August 12, and she used the medium to share what she wished for herself.

Destiny Etiko looks dazzling in her lovely outfits. Image credit: @destinyetikoofficial

According to the 35-year-old, she was an extraordinary queen, a woman of charm, grace, and strength. She also said that would celebrate her special day with joy, love, and all the enchanting moments she desired.

The movie star rocked a show-stopping outfit that was designed with rhinestones and sequins. It was pleasant to the eyes and displayed her curves.

She blended the silver and peach dress with a stylish big hat which gave her a resplendent look. Her classy hairstyle and makeup exuded class and made her a toast to her fans and colleagues.

The role interpreter got many palatable comments on her birthday as her fans and colleagues rejoiced with her.

See her birthday post and outfit below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate Destiny

Check out what some fans and colleagues of the Nollywood actress have said on her birthday below:

@officialsarahmartins:

"Happiest birthday to a real QUEEN."

@officialujuokoli:

"Drama doll for a reason….. Happy happiest birthday baby."

@janemena:

"Happy happy birthday to one of the most beautiful hardworking and selfless women I know. May God’s blessings, love, and protection never depart from you this day and forever, Amen."

@sedatersaviour:

"Happy birthday shuga! This is breathtaking."

@jojo_yovwe:

"A queen indeed. Happy birthday to the one who God will keep blessing."

