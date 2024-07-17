Verydarkman has reacted to a viral video of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin speaking about his miracle soap having a NAFDAC number

The controversial activist, in a recent video, revealed he would be taking action against the popular cleric

VDM also added that NAFDAC would have to explain the basis on which it approved the soap if it is true

Drama may be brewing between Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, and Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries (CMDM) over a viral video of the cleric claiming his miracle soap has the government's approval.

Verydarkman disclosed that he would be taking the miracle soap to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) office, where they must explain the basis for which they approved the product.

Verydarkman calls out NAFDAC over Prophet Fufeyin's product. Credit: @verydarkblackman @prophetjeremiahfufeyin

Source: Instagram

In a recent video he shared via his Instagram page, he wrote in the caption:

@nafdac_ng I will come to your office later to drop a petition,you must tell us the ingredients they use in making soap that cures suffering since he is saying you approved it….as a pastor that claimed God called him,you are selling powers that God gave you for free to your members? @nafdac_ng prepare ooo since yall what to be part of yeye things," he wrote.

VDM, who stated that he would petition the cleric, also queried why Prophet Jeremiah was selling the powers that God gave him for free.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Fufeyin unveiled a miracle soap, along with a spiritual shirt, perfume, and mustard seed, some weeks back.

What people are saying about VDM's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

ifyadibeli:

"This things works with your faith tho."

big_phayvour:

"This pastor has turned to a skit maker."

mustapha.haggi

"This boy just like to dey bring food come agency table."

_dr.michael

"VDM is a gem in this generation that must be supported and protected."

seamen_chiboizy

"At this point I have to conclude that VDM is an enemy of progress."

VDM shares his struggles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that VeryDarkMan (VDM) shared his struggles as a justice seeker for the masses.

According to VDM, he goes around helping people submit their problems to the authorities and that creates enemies for him.

VDM added that despite the downsides, he cannot stop helping people and that God would reward his efforts because he doesn’t get paid for it.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng