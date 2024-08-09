Nigerian social media critic, VeryDarkMan, has continued to tackle Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin online

After the cleric slammed the critic with N1 billion lawsuit and a restraining order, VDM continued to challenge his healing products

Netizens reacted to VeryDarkMan’s video directed at the preacher and they had different things to say

Nigerian social media critic, Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan (VDM) is back in the news over his tussle with Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin of the Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries (CMDM).

Recall that the social commentator had tackled the preacher for selling healing water, miracle soaps, and other items to the public. It all started with questions about their NAFDAC numbers, which then generated questions about their authenticity.

Fans react as VDM taunts Prophet Fufeyin. Photos: @verydarkblackman, @prophetjeremiahomoto

Source: Instagram

VDM also seemed unmoved by Prophet Fufeyin slamming him with a N1 billion lawsuit and restraining order going by his recent post on social media.

Taking to his Instagram page, the dark man shared a video of him dancing with Fufeyin’s different products before finally addressing those who claimed the products would only work on people who had faith.

According to VDM, a person doesn’t need faith for a product they paid for to work. He said:

“To those of you saying na because of faith, those people wey drink that water yesterday no work, say without faith, the product will not work. Anything wey you buy, you no need faith. If you buy panadol for headache do you need faith? It is meant to cure your headache. The advert says if you buy this soap, it will cure you from suffering, ‘I must carry my twin’ water will give you twins, Miracle Water is supposed to do miracles, Pool of Bethsheda, I no know whether this one go turn you to swimmer, Fast Lane will make your lane fast, so it is literally spelled and boldly written there, it’s meant to do its work.

If dem give you Ampiclox na antibiotics, so if he’s selling all these things, it must work, I no need faith because he never said ‘buy it and with faith it will work’, he said ‘buy it, it will cure suffering.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as VDM taunts Fufeyin

VDM’s new video about Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin’s products went viral online, and some netizens shared their thoughts. Read what they had to say below:

phunkyploxy:

“This pastor will regret taking VDM to court😂 for the first time, I support this guy👏.”

kiddiesspal.ng:

“I can't believe I'm support vdm this time😂.”

Kingkopay:

“This guy has nothing to lose and he has so much time. Just avoid am. 😂.”

throwbacknaijatvv:

“😂😂 me wey no too like this guy before now he is one of my Best.”

legacywealth1:

“This guy is doing the Lord's work. Those who know, know... 👏.”

ghs.beatz:

“People saying it didn't work becos u no use faith are the problem of this country!! 😂 If am paying for it, it's no longer a miracle but a medication 😂.”

Mheenarh__:

“The pastor suppose don see vision to av0id VDM from the start😂😂.”

Tom_confectioneries:

“They advised the pastor wrongly 😂.”

eandy1000:

“This pastor go regret this move to drag this guy.”

ritaedochie:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂DEM DON REALLY BUY MARKET FOR MY SON HAND CHAAAAAIIIIII.”

da_real_emmy:

“I'm glad that you touching the heart of Nigeria destroyers, people only thought goverment is Nigeria problem, religion are doing more damaging to Nigeria. Fighters who are to stand up for a better Nigeria had become sheep instead of Goat and all are waiting for their mansion in heaven.”

VDM tests Fufeyin's products on people with disability

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman (VDM) strategically responded to Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin's lawsuit against him.

VDM decided to test Jeremiah's products. He received delivery of supplies he had previously ordered from Prophet Fufeyin and then went to a store to purchase food items before visiting a community of disabled people in Abuja.

VDM provided the physically challenged individuals with miracle water to drink. They took turns drinking it, but nothing extraordinary happened by the end of the day.

Source: Legit.ng