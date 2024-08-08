Verydarkman has been slammed with N1 billion lawsuit by popular cleric Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin

The social media critic, who was unperturbed, shared a screenshot of the lawsuit as in a video that has gone viral

Verydarkman also revealed he would be going to court to challenge the cleric, adding that Fufeyin must prove his miracle products are authentic

Drama is on the way between Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), and Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries (CMDM) as the cleric slammed the popular social media critic with a one billion naira lawsuit and a restraining order.

This comes after VDM tackled the cleric some weeks back for selling miracle products, including a soap, which he said has an approved number from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the social media critic had challenged Fufeyin to provide details of the ingredients in his miracle soap.

VDM, in a new video that has gone viral, looked unperturbed as he vowed to head to court to challenge the cleric's lawsuit.

“I am coming to the Court with 800 Deaf People, 700 Blind People, and 36 women who are looking for the fruit of the womb, you must use your healing water and soap to heal all of them in front of the Judge,” VDM said in the video.

Watch the video as VDM reacts to one billion naira lawsuit from Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyi

What netizens are saying as cleric sues VDM

Prophet Jeremiah unveils spiritual shirts, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Prophet Jeremiah unveiled a miracle soap, spiritual shirt, perfume, and mustard seed.

The cleric spoke about his spiritual items in a viral video.

“The t-shirt I’m referring to—now listen carefully—is something I want you to understand. That’s why the Bible mentions Zechariah 3," he said.

