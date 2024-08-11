Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman has responded to the claims that Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin has pardoned him

A screenshot went viral recently declaring that the clergyman has withdrawn the 1 billion naira filed against VDM

The activist shared a video of him crying and revealed his next line of action of truly the general overseer has forgiven him

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has reacted to reports that Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, founder and head prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Warri, Delta State, has forgiven him.

On the morning of August 1, a screenshot made the rounds online, declaring that Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin had decided to let go of the fight he had with Verydarkman.

Verydarkman shared plans for Prophet Fufeyin. Credit: @verydarkblackman, @prophtefufeyin

Source: Instagram

The written text came from the angle of a first-person assertion emphasizing the clergyman's commitment to following the teachings of Christ. It read:

"Verydarkman, I, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, extend forgiveness to you. I am withdrawing the court case against you. Following the teachings of Jesus, who preached peace and corrected sinners, I forgive you. May you learn from your mistakes and walk in righteousness from now on, my son."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, a quick check of the clergyman's social media pages didn't reveal that the message came from the prophet.

Verydarkman reacts

While it is yet to be confirmed if Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin wrote it, Verydarkman replied to the viral message, sharing how he felt about it.

The activist shared doubts about the text coming from the pastor but noted that even if it were true, he wouldn't accept the apology.

According to VDM, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin made him depressed and sad when he announced the 1 billion naira lawsuit against him. So if the prophet decided to withdraw the legal case, he would counter-sue him.

The TikToker, mimicking tears, pointed out that his feud with the general overseer was to ensure that citizens were buying substandard products.

He also noted that the proceeds from the countersuit will be used for charity.

Watch his video below:

Prophet Jeremiah unveils spiritual shirts, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Prophet Jeremiah unveiled a miracle soap, spiritual shirt, perfume, and mustard seed.

The cleric spoke about his spiritual items in a viral video.

“The t-shirt I’m referring to—now listen carefully—is something I want you to understand. That’s why the Bible mentions Zechariah 3," he said.

Source: Legit.ng