Daddy Freeze has marked his wife's birthday in a special way by giving her a surprise luxury gift

In the video making the rounds, the wife was opening the two boxes wrapped with gold wrapping papers

According to him, he and his children planned the surprise gift to give, and she was very happy with it

Controversial media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, has surprised his wife with luxury designer gifts worth millions of naira.

Legit.ng had reported that Daddy Freeze was slammed with a N5 million adultery suit by his wife's former husband. The former On Air Personality showed off some designers wristwatches and said that he was going to pay.

Daddy Freeze surprises wife on birthday. Photo credit @daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

In the video shared by Daddy Freeze, he brought out the two gifts he gave to his wife, Benedicta Elechi and asked her to unwrap them.

She screamed after seeing the gold and diamond braceless from a luxury foreign designer, Cartier. She was also surprised to see the Omega wristwatch, which had 18-carat gold and cost millions of naira.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Daddy Freeze's mother speaks

In the recording, the mother of the man, who boasted of not having two Nigerian parents, said that Daddy Freeze went to Paris to get the gifts for her.

Elechi and her mother-in-law hugged each other as they both rejoiced over the gift.

In the caption of the post, Daddy Freeze said that the surprise was planned by himself and the children.

The video can be seen here:

Reactions trail Daddy Freeze's video

Fans reacted to the surprise video posted by Daddy Freeze. Here are some of the comments below:

@ucheelendu:

"God bless you @daddyfreeze for taking care of my sister…I waited till the end to see a big hug and deep kiss but I trust my sister. Daddy Frz go enjoy. God bless mummy and all your kids birthday blessings sis @tastebudzng."

@do2dtun:

"Please I was expecting the hug and kisses. If you buy us singlet and boxers, you all expect us to jump too and roll on the floor. Happy Birthday to you, all love. Daddy Freeze you try."

@officialstelladimokokorkus:

"My sister friend is a year older!!! @tastebudzng u go settle @daddyfreeze well for this gift oh. Hope your day was great. We go talk today. Tight hugs."

@empressnjamah:

"Happy birthday Wify."

@daddyshowkey:

"Happy Birthday @daddyfreeze."

@abizeejust:

"I love the love you are showing her . And I love the fact that she is happy, great job."

@chikaakwarandu:

"Happy birthday. May the good Lord bless you more . I love @tastebudzng , very peaceful and elegant lady."

@chikaakwarandu:

"Daddyfreeze they take watch swear for you . Lol! I think your former world , someone insulted you with their wrist watch . And you told God that upon coming back this time that you must wear all the expensive watch on the planet . Nice surprise."

@iam_godstimedavid:

"Love how @daddyfreeze mum is also happy. You can tell she loves her daughter inlaw. If my mother in-law no do me like this, I'm not marrying o."

@fabpresh:

"I love the way DF's mum is with tastebud."

Verydarkman has slammed Daddy Freeze over lawsuit

Legit.ng had reported that after a Supreme court in River states upheld the N5 million fine imposed on Daddy Freeze, the social media activist taunted him.

The media personality was dragged to court by his wife's former husband, who accused him of committing adultery.

In the video made by the activist, he ridiculed Daddy Freeze and said he will invite him to a live session so he can explain himself.

Source: Legit.ng