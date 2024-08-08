Rema has finally reacted to rumours about him earning N4.5 Billion to perform at billionaire Ambani's son's wedding

The Calm Down crooner, who didn't confirm or deny the whopping amount, however, spoke of his experience in India

Rema's evasive response to the question has, however, spurred comments from his fans and followers

Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor Rema, in a trending video, finally spoke about his performance at the wedding of Anant Ambani, son of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Rema made headlines after he was reported to have been paid N4.5 billion to perform at the lavish wedding.

Rema reacts to rumours

Speaking in a recent interview with GRM Daily, Rema revealed performing at the wedding was a significant achievement.

While he didn't confirm or refute claims of him being paid N4.5 billion, the Calm Down star disclosed he was paid big.

The interview asked:

"Is it true you got paid $3million for the Ambani’s Wedding in India?"

Rema responded by saying:

"Hehehe, that is all I can say to be honest, money wise it was a great achievement, it was beautiful, I love India and India loves me too, It is just feel good to see something that people trolled me for, criticised me for and I am benefiting off of that, imagine if I had stopped, imagine if I had listen to the trolls and I think I feel I have to switch it up and four years later it paid and it paid big."

What people are saying about Rema's video

Read some of the comments Legit.ng captured below:

BenLutas:

"You get fans for India pass Nigeria."

JulianaWagmi:

"Why don’t they ever answer straightforward on the topic of money?"

swagnito:

"A simple question asked, and you begin to hype yourself small.. I would really love to know how much he got paid to perform at the wedding tho."

IBILETHOFROSH11

"The guy really studied WiZ."

Badboyloner:

"Hehehehehe that’s what I can say to be honest."

olawale__skay:

"Go straight to the point."

ivychoker007

"GOVT agencies paying close attention If you admit that amount just be ready for maximum taxation. Rema na sharp guy."

Rihanna paid N15bn+ for Ambani's family wedding show

The Barbadian US-based pop star made the effort to perform for the Ambani pre-wedding event.

The Amabani billionaire family from India spared no expense to make sure the Barbadian artist would show up.

Netizens were enthralled after seeing the attention that Rihanna commanded in India. Rihanna is known for rarely doing private shows, and the family paid her her worth. According to India Today, she earned N15bn+.

