Since its inception, music has been a great way to communicate as it resonates with both young and old

Messages are passed in the most effective way possible, and this has been a fundamental instrument in echoing the voices of the masses

Music artists like Falz, Sound Sultan, and Eedris Abudlkareem have lent their voices to airing the pains of Nigerians through their music

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Some Nigerian musicians have contributed to voicing people's concerns about hardship, bad government, insecurity, and social vices.

Influential musicians communicate their fears to the government, and their activism has been noted over the years. In this piece, Legit.ng talks about some Nigerian celebrities who are also activists.

Falz, Seun Kuti and others who speak for the masses, Credit: @bigbirdkuti, falzthebhadguy

Source: Instagram

1. Falz is never quiet about oppression

Folarin Falana, a multi-talented actor, songwriter, lawyer, and unapologetic activist, is a prominent Nigerian celebrity who has used his platform as a music star to address the concerns of Nigerians.

He joins them in pretests whenever possible, which is evident during End Sars.

With his songs, he discusses individuals' pain and government corruption. His colleague Burna Boy recently gave him the title of African Giant.

He is the son of the well-known and respected Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist Femi Falana.

The multi-talent has made a significant impact through his music, particularly with his "Moral Instructions" album.

2. Charly Boy lent his voice to the voiceless

Charly Boy, a veteran musician and activist, has also been a thorn in the side of authority.

Known for his unconventional style and unwavering commitment to social justice, he has faced persecution for his bold stance against government oppression.

Despite this, he remains a powerful voice for the voiceless and a testament to the impact of artistic activism.

3. Sound Sultan echoed the struggles of Nigerians

Sound Sultan, whose real name was Olanrewaju Fasasi, was a highly respected Nigerian musician and activist who used his platform to address social issues affecting his country. Through his music, he expressed his concerns about Nigeria's challenges, inspiring change and sparking meaningful conversations.

One of his earliest hits, "Jagbajantis" (2000), highlighted the struggles of Nigerians seeking better opportunities abroad with thought-provoking lyrics that resonated with many.

Sound Sultan's commitment to promoting peace and positivity earned him recognition from the United Nations, which appointed him a Peace Ambassador in 2012.

Sadly, Sound Sultan passed away in August 2021, leaving behind a legacy as a music icon and a champion of social justice.

4. Femi and Seun Kuti carry on their father's activism

The Kuti family has a long history of activism and fighting for change, and Femi and Seun Kuti proudly carry on this legacy.

Through their music, they continue their father's work, shedding light on the issues plaguing Nigeria and advocating for good governance.

With their unique blend of Afrobeat and social commentary, they voice the people's concerns, using their platform to express their displeasure.

5. Eederis Abudlkarrem sang "Jaga jaga"

Through his songs, Eedris Abdul Kareem, a Nigerian musician, has been a vocal critic of Nigeria's poor governance and societal dysfunctions.

His 2004 hit "Jaga Jaga" (meaning "shambles") explicitly captured the country's state of chaos, highlighting corruption, hardship, and political mismanagement.

Other notable tracks, such as "Country Hard," "Say No To Southern Kaduna Killings," and "Say No To R*pe," further demonstrate his commitment to speaking up for Nigeria's pressing issues.

Falz addresses Tinubu on protest

Multitalented Nigerian musician and actor Folarin Falana has taken to Twitter to share his take on the nationwide protest.

In his tweet, he addressed the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, asking him to yield to Nigerians' demands.

He noted that it is now glaring that Nigerians have been pushed to the wall and that the protests are not 'politically motivated',

Source: Legit.ng