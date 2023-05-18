Afrobeat star Seun Kuti's detention has been extended for an additional four days, as ordered by the Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrates' Court in Lagos

The Chief Magistrate, Adeola Olatubosun, approved the motion for extension, prolonging Kuti's confinement until May 23, 2023

Seun Kuti is charged with assaulting a police officer. The clash occurred on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State on May 13

Nigerians react to Seun Kuti’s prison extension

xpensive_fatima:

"E be like federal government get seun for mind before sha ."

stritgram:

"Emotions aside let his face the law….. No matter, it’s too bad to slap an Officer.‍♂️"

abisola_nene09:

"He steal the police man?"

inumidun_:

"Those 3 policemen beating that poor Okada guy should face thesame penalty and also adding that ijapa meta eye witness during the jungle justice of that Uber guy."

d_big_3.3:

"Na rebel musician ur papa b nor b governor or president u go slap police on uniform.. u never start.. I nor Dey sorry for fools."

spicybitz:

"Like play like play IDAN must stay over for weekend ."

Court grants Seun Kuti bail to hold after 48 hours

Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti was to be granted bail after 48 hours by the chief magistrate court in Yaba, Lagos state.

On Tuesday, May 16, the court also directed police to investigate the alleged attack on an officer within 48 hours.

Kuti's legal team, led by Femi Falana, asked the court not to remand his client and provided some justifications.

Source: Legit.ng