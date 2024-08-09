Nigeria's performance at the ongoing Paris Olympics has not been encouraging and media personality decided to lend his voice to the situation

At the start of the 100meter race, Favour Ofili's name was omitted by the officials in charge and this made the athlete call them out

Another competitor in cycling, Ese Lovina Ukpeseraye, thanked the Germans for borrowing her a bicycle for her game and this caused an uproar on social media

Media personality, Daniel Regha, has spoken about how Nigeria does not take issues seriously which became evident during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Daniel Regha laments about how Nigeria treats her athletes at the Olympics. Image credit: @favour_ofili, @DanielRegha, @Ese_Ukpeseraye

Source: Twitter

According to him, it is only in this nation that a qualified athlete would not be registered for an event. Also, another athlete had to borrow a bicycle from her teammate from another nation so that she could participate in the game.

Recall that Nigerian sprinter Favour Ofili had complained on social media that those who were responsible for registering her name for the 100m race failed to do so.

Also, a cyclist Ese Lovina Ukpeseraye showed appreciation to the German team who borrowed her a bicycle to compete at the Olympic games.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Several netizens noted that the individuals who caused us the embarrassment at the global level ought to have resigned. However, because a lot of things can happen in Nigeria, those responsible may not lose their jobs.

See Daniel's post below:

Reactions to Daniel's tweet

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Daniel's tweet below:

@Daddy_Tweens:

"In a sane clime, you will see people resigning for this. But here in Nigeria, it will become a tribal issue, they will begin to remind you that in 1967 Mr Nzuzu did this to so so tribe."

@falaqamin:

"After billions were allocated to this same Olympics."

@oluchi_prudence:

"Nothing is working in this country."

@IamDONAVE:

"Yet, soo fools will be crying over “the representation of fatherland. Who fatherland wey you wan kee your career help?"

Daniel Regha criticises Tems' gospel award

Legit.ng earlier reported that Daniel had expressed dissatisfaction after singer Tems won the Best Gospel/Inspirational category at the BET Awards.

He stated that it was a mockery to the Christian community as she was not a gospel singer but had dominance in the secular music industry.

The award category had international gospel musicians Kirk Franklin, Cece Winans, and Maverick City Music, among others.

Source: Legit.ng