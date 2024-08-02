Multitalented Nigerian musician and actor Folarin Falana has taken to Twitter to share his take on the ongoing nationwide protest

In his tweet, he addressed the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, asking him to yield to the demands of Nigerians

He noted that it is now glaring that Nigerians have been pushed to the wall and that the protests are not 'politically motivated'

Folarin Falana, better known as Falz, has expressed his hurt over the country's current situation on one of his social media pages.

The singer and rapper shared his hot takes after Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, handed over the African Giant title to him after refusing to be an activist.

Falz, in his tweet, asked Tinubu to show mercy on Nigerians and yield to the demands of the hunger and bad governance protesters.

Falz tweeted:

"Genuinely don’t know why it’s so difficult to be humane. They say make you leave am, you no gree. Say na your birthright. You can’t now turn a deaf ear. You tried to make it look like the protests were “politically motivated”. Shebi una don see now? How long do you think you can keep on pushing the people back before it blows up in your face?"

See Tweets here:

Nigerians react to Falz's tweets

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@officialmullerrichi:

"African giant is always right."

@sonita_the_virtuous_girl:

"I don't even know why people keep supporting him he did not promise Nigerians anything only said that is his turn."

@realannasmile:

"Falz Blessed is He among all men."

@pweetie_ik:

"When you sell your soul to the devil, you lose all forms of humanity left in you."

@emmanuella_ella2:

"The new African giant."

@duke_of_esan_land:

"Them go learn in hard way."

@theisimeme:

"A very valid question please. How long?"

@wowproductsandmore:

"The ever consistent Falz.You can always tell where he stands 100%."

Falz reacts to government’s negotiation with labour

The musician earlier voiced out his reservations about the government's delay in increasing workers' minimum wage.

Recall that the authorities are yet to meet the demands of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress after they proposed a N250,000 wage.

