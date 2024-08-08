TikTok star Abuja Area Mama’s death has drawn a reaction from BBNaija star, Angel, on social media

Taking to her X page, Angel commented on Nigerians who had negative things to say about the tragedy

Angel’s reaction to Abuja Area Mama’s demise drew a series of mixed reactions on social media

BBNaija star Angel JB Smith has reacted to Nigerian crossdresser Abuja Area Mama’s demise.

Recall that the Nigerian social media space was thrown into mourning after it was gathered that the TikTok star had been killed.

Fans speak as Angel reacts to Abuja Area Mama's death. Photos: @theangeljbsmith, @abujaareamama2

According to reports, Abuja Area Mama died in the late hours of August 7, 2024, after stepping out in the country’s capital city.

Angel reacts to Area Mama’s death

After the sad news of the crossdresser’s death went viral, it was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians. While the majority were shaken by the loss, others taunted the deceased over his lifestyle.

Angel addressed the criticisms on her X page by condemning those who were pleased with Area Mama’s death. According to her, these same people still dare to complain about the government.

She wrote:

“You guys are wicked, God forbid you people and then you’ll come and be shouting at the government when you guys are inherently as wicked and sick as they are. Rest in peace, Area Mama, I hope you’re at peace now. May your killers know no peace.”

See her tweet below:

Fans speak on Angel’s reaction to Area Mama’s death

Angel’s reaction to Abuja Area Mama’s demise triggered more comments on social media. Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

Chinonso said Area Mama’s lifestyle was not fit for Nigeria:

Chinelo said the deceased was a nice person:

Anonymous said the TikTok star was killed for nothing:

Komori called Nigerians hypocrites:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

nonee_noela:

“Amen to that prayer, how can humans be this mean to their fellow human😢😢. God forbid.”

Badgurltianna:

“So sad😢.”

beatrice_opsy:

“How do you like living, and you take another’s life?”

Lindabrella__:

“Amen. Angel took the words from my mouth.”

shoeshive.ng:

“Why would anyone hate to the point of unaliving them?”

Matty__casual:

“Omor fear caught me.”

